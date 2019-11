Celebrate the Holidays with Sigma Dealer Workshops and Exclusive Sales Nationwide

Sigma experts offer hands-on photography workshops and product demos; come try out the new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless camera and shop the season’s biggest holiday sales on the hottest Sigma gear

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of December. Celebrate the holidays by sharpening photography skills across disciplines such as bird photography, night sky photography and more. Attendees to Sigma workshops will also have the chance to try out the latest Sigma gear – just in time for holiday wish lists!

Sigma December Dealer Photography Workshops :

The New Jersey Camera Show at Unique Photo Where: Fairfield, New Jersey When: December 6-8, 2019



The New Jersey Camera Show is the largest photography event in the state featuring workshops, giveaways and exclusive sales. During the show, come and talk to Sigma reps Danielle Rischawy and Marc Farb about Sigma’s latest line-up of lenses and exclusive sales during the event. Attendees can also join Sigma Ambassador, Jack Fusco, for a presentation on shooting the night sky mixed with exciting and sometimes cautionary tales from his adventures in seeking out dark skies.

Holiday Lights Shoot with Hunt’s Photo Where: Providence, Rhode Island When: December 17, 2019



Join Sigma tech rep, Marc Farb and Hunt’s Photo instructor, Mike Rice in Providence for a fun filled evening of photographing holiday lights in the Providence area. The workshop will cover the many aspects of photographing low-light, especially when encountering holiday lights, including image composition, long exposures, architectural photography and more!

Sigma Demo Days: Come See the All New Sigma fp

Get hands-on with the brand new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and the full line-up of award winning Sigma lenses at Sigma Demo days. Sigma tech reps will be on hand to answer any questions and help attendees choose the right gear.

Sigma Demo Day at Hunt’s Photo Where: Portland, Maine When: December 3, 2019

Milford Photo Annual Sale and Sigma Demo Day Where: Milford, Connecticut When: December 6-7, 2019

Midwest Photo Winter Feature Fair and Sigma Demo Day Where: Columbus, Ohio When: December 7, 2019

Sigma Demo Day at Hunt’s Photo Where: Holyoke, Massachusetts When: December 10, 2019

Sigma Demo Day at Green Mountain Camera Where: South Burlington, Vermont When: December 12-13, 2019

Sigma Demo Day at Hunt’s Photo Where: Providence, Rhode Island When: December 17, 2019

Sigma Demo Day at Hunt’s Photo Where: Cambridge, Massachusetts When: December 20, 2019

Sigma Demo Day at Hunt’s Photo Where: Boston, Massachusetts When: December 20, 2019

Sigma Demo Day at Hunt’s Photo Where: Melrose, Massachusetts When: December 21, 2019



Exclusive Sigma Holiday Sales at Nationwide Dealer Locations

In addition to Sigma’s lineup of workshops, customers across the country can take advantage of incredible holiday savings at participating dealer locations.

After Thanksgiving Sale with Shutterbug Camera Where: Santa Rosa, California When: November 31 – December 1, 2019



Kenmore Camera Holiday Sale Where: Kenmore, Washington When: December 6-7, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at San Jose Camera Where: Campbell, California When: December 6-8, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at Action Camera Where: Roseville, California When: December 13-14, 2019



Holiday Sales Days at Cardinal Camera Where: Lansdale, Pennsylvania When: December 13-14, 2019



Winter Sale and Demo Day at Pixel Connection Where: Avon, Ohio When: December 13-14, 2019



Holiday Sale at Glazer’s Camera Where: Seattle, Washington When: December 13-14, 2019



Kris Kringle Sales Event at The Camera Shop Muskegon Where: Muskegon, Michigan When: December 14, 2019



Holiday Sales Expo at Woodward Camera Where: Birmingham, Michigan When: December 14, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at Action Camera Reno Where: Reno, Nevada When: December 19-20, 2019



Holiday Sale at Pro Photo Supply Where: Portland, Maine When: December 20-21, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at Shutterbug Camera Where: Santa Rosa, California When: December 21-22, 2019



