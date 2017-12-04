Celebrate the Magic of the Holiday Season With Unforgettable Events and Culinary Experiences at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

MANAMA, Bahrain – December 4, 2017 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain transforms into a wintery-inspired wonderland this December where guests will truly enjoy ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ with a wide array of custom offerings, suited for every type of traveler to revel in the true spirit of the season. From the lighting of the Grand Christmas Tree and Floating Garden Tunnel, to holiday markets, Bahrain hotel packages, lavish buffets and the New Year’s Eve: Studio 54 party – it’s sure to be a festive paradise all wrapped up into one big red bow.

Starting on December 2, the luxury hotel in Bahrain kicks off the festive season with the lighting of the Grand Christmas Tree and magical Floating Garden Tunnel. Outdoing last year’s display, the new floating garden design will feature over 114,000 meters of white and pink wisteria flowers and salmon pink hydrangea garlands, illuminated by 12,000 meters of sparkling fairy lights. Guests will also be able to enjoy holiday ballads performed by a grand choir, and savor homemade apple cider, gingerbread cookies, and hot cocoa in the much-awaited presence of Santa Claus.

Opening to guests for the first time this year will be a special Winter Wonderland Holiday Village, from December 15-16 and 22-23, featuring a variety of festive offerings including a lavish Christmas buffet, holiday movie classics, Ritz Kids activities and more. Throughout December, guests will also be able to enjoy a splendid teatime affair at the signature Lobby Lounge and Ritz Gourmet Lounge with a special menu of Christmas teas, festive pastries and glasses of bubbly. For those looking for the perfect gift this season, the Ritz Gourmet Lounge also features a selection of Gourmet Hampers filled with heavenly delights like minced pies, specialty cookies and truffle chocolates.

On December 25, the resort’s Grand Christmas Brunch will delight guests with an extravagant buffet spread featuring live cooking and carving stations, a large seafood and prime rib corner, as well as a delectable spread of heavenly desserts. Marking the grand finale of the holiday season, the hotel will host a New Year’s Eve countdown to 2018 as we transform our 9,000 square-foot Al Noor Ballroom into the famous Studio 54 complete with disco lights, party favors, an indulgent buffet and live entertainment.

Guests can also take advantage of exclusive Christmas and New Year’s Eve packages perfect for families or leisure travelers to spend unforgettable #RCMemories, while enjoying the full line-up of festive events and culinary experiences:

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, December 2, from 6 p.m. onwards, Hotel Garden

Winter Wonderland Holiday Village

Friday-Saturday, December 15-16 and 22-23, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Al Khayma (Tent)

Price: Members and Hotel Guests: Adults BHD 18++, Children BHD 10++ (ages 4-12); Non-members: Adults BHD 20++, Children BHD 12++ (ages 4-12)

Ritz Gourmet Takeaways

December 1-31, The Ritz Gourmet Lounge

Roasted turkey-to-go family dinners can also be ordered beginning December 2 for BHD 99++. Orders must be placed at least 72 hours in advance.



Festive Afternoon Tea

December 2 – 26, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Lobby Lounge

Price: Adults BHD 21++; Children BHD 13++ (ages 4-12)



Bubbly Christmas Afternoon Tea

December 2 – 30, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.. The Ritz Gourmet Lounge

Price: Adults BHD 35++ (bubbly) or BHD 21++ (soft beverages); Children BHD 13++ (ages 4-12)

Grand Christmas Brunch

Monday, December 25, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Grand Foyer

Price: Adults BHD 45++ (including selected alcoholic beverages); Children BHD 25++ (ages 4-12)



Christmas Brunch at La Med

Monday, December 25, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., La Med

Price: Adults BHD 38++ (including free flow of sparkling wine); Children BHD 20++ (ages 4-12)

New Year’s Eve Celebration: Studio 54

Sunday, December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., Al Noor Ballroom

Price: Adults Early Bird BHD 60++ (Until December 10); Adults BHD 80++ (Includes gala buffet dinner, selected alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and a glass of bubbly before midnight; after 11:30 p.m., a cash bar applies.)



New Year’s Day Brunch

Monday, January 1, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., La Med

Price: Adults BHD 30 net (buffet and soft beverages); Adults BHD 35 net (buffet and selected alcoholic beverages), Children BHD 18 net (ages 4-12)

Festive Room Packages

Christmas package starts from BHD 175++ per night; valid December 24-25, 2017

New Year’s Eve package starts from BHD 220++ per night; valid December 31, 2017

Terms and conditions apply.

All event prices and room packages are in Bahrain Dinars and subject to 10% service charge and 10% government levy. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain resort, full line up of events and festive dining options, or to reserve your stay this holiday season, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

