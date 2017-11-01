Celebrated Inventor & Entrepreneur Joy Mangano To Debut First Book INVENTING JOY on HSN November 4

INVENTING JOY, Inspired by HSN’s Own Joy Mangano, Focuses on Joy’s Journey to Success

Exclusive Hand-Signed Copy of Debut Book Available only at HSN

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative entertainment and lifestyle retailer HSN, announced today, the launch of an exclusive hand-signed copy of highly successful inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano’s new book, INVENTING JOY: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. (Published by Simon & Schuster). For the first time, and in her own words, Joy will share the story of her incredible, unexpected journey, which inspired the 2015 Golden Globe Award winning film “JOY,” starring Jennifer Lawrence. Joy will debut INVENTING JOY live on HSN, on Saturday, November 4th at midnight.

Joy is a celebrated product designer and the company she founded, IDL — a subsidiary of HSN — holds more than 100 patents and trademarks for her inventions. Since joining HSN more than 15 years ago, she has simplified everyday challenges for millions with innovative products that make a real difference, and INVENTING JOY might be her most important invention yet. The book is an entertaining and binge-worthy read that will unlock the best and brightest version of you. And filled with lively anecdotes, catchy principles, and high-octane inspiration, it serves as a powerful and encouraging blueprint for readers who want to live with more success, confidence, and happiness.

“My life is proof that, no matter who you are or where you’re from, you have the power to change the world. I know it, because I’ve lived it, and I continue to live it every day at HSN,” said Joy Mangano. “My book is about helping others find and take that first step in creating a better life and better world – and I am so honored to be debuting it here with my HSN family.”

The HSN exclusive bundle includes a hand-signed copy of the book plus a set of free readers with a slipcase and a coupon book mark for only $19.95 with free shipping and handling, for a limited time.

“We are proud to be the home of Joy and help her write the next chapter in her unending story of success,” said Bill Brand, President of HSN. “INVENTING JOY will not only delight, inspire and encourage readers, but take them on a relatable journey, celebrating life’s trials and tribulations.”

As the only retailer to sell Joy’s entire product assortment, HSN celebrates her success as one of the retailer’s all-time, top-selling brands. For more information and to get your copy of INVENTING JOY, tune- in on Saturday, November 4th via TV, mobile or streaming online at HSN.com to watch Joy live for the exclusive world premiere of INVENTING JOY.

