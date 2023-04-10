Mark Hawwa with the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition Mark Hawwa ready to ride Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition The new Limited Edition motorcycle is designed with a stylish DGR metallic black and white paint scheme, featuring official DGR branding with a custom logo on the tank and side panels, gold detailing and distinctive brown seat. Each one comes with a numbered certificate, signed by DGR founder Mark Hawwa and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, with edition 001 being presented to the highest fundraised for the 2023 ride.

Atlanta, Georgia, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) unites hundreds of thousands of classic and vintage style motorcycle fans all over the world to raise funds and awareness for men’s health. Founded in Sydney Australia in 2012, the DGR was created by Mark Hawwa as a wonderful new way to bring together motorcycle enthusiasts, focused on a common cause for good. Growing year on year, today the DGR spans the world with more than 90,000 riders taking to the streets in more than 800 cities, with more than $37m USD raised for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health to date.

Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR in 2014, bringing a commitment to increase awareness, grow participation, and ultimately increase fundraising in support of this worthy cause. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have played a key role, in collaboration with Mark Hawwa and his team, in growing this incredible community. From providing financial support and resources that have helped to raise the profile of the DGR globally, to rewarding its participants, sharing the passion and drive that has made the DGR the world’s largest on-road charity motorcycling event.

One of Triumph’s most significant contributions has been in growing awareness and motivating fundraisers around the world, by providing motorcycles from Triumph’s Modern Classic range as rewards for the top fundraisers. In previous years this has included unique motorcycles, such as a one-of-a-kind Triumph Thruxton RS DGR Edition and a custom ‘1959 Legends’ Triumph Bonneville T120 and matching Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, awarded to the 2022 ride’s highest fundraiser as part of a collaboration between Triumph and Gibson.

2023 marks the 10th year of this incredible partnership and represents a huge milestone for Triumph and the DGR. To celebrate this landmark anniversary and help make the 2023 DGR event the biggest and most successful to date, Triumph has created 250 new Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycles.

The new Limited Edition motorcycle is designed with a stylish DGR metallic black and white paint scheme, featuring official DGR branding with a custom logo on the tank and side panels, gold detailing and distinctive brown seat. Each one comes with a numbered certificate, signed by DGR founder Mark Hawwa and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, with edition 001 being presented to the highest fundraised for the 2023 ride.

The entire Triumph community, from our network of dealers and fans across the world, to our staff, designers and engineers are committed to continue to grow the reach and impact of the DGR in support of this incredible cause for good.

Together we will make 2023 the biggest and most successful DGR yet.

Mark Hawwa – Founder; The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

“If anyone had said 10 years ago that we’d be celebrating a decade of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, I would have laughed. That first year of signing with Triumph has always been a highlight for me. It felt exciting, and that excitement still carries on every year. Triumph has become like a family to me and to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. They are passionate about getting classic styled bikes out for a ride and using the machines we love to make a positive impact for our cause. That excitement and passion has now been brought together in a product that speaks to our journey together. We are beyond proud to release the Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycle, to celebrate what we have achieved together, and to continue doing more of what we love.”

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer; Triumph

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world. From the beginning it was clear that the DGR and Triumph was a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style, and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship. Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams, to our dealers, the army of DGR organisers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomizes the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause.

NEW 2024

TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE T120 BLACK

DGR LIMITED EDITION

With just 250 available worldwide, this stunning and unique limited edition of

the most iconic Triumph motorcycle has been created to celebrate the landmark

10-year anniversary of the partnership between Triumph and the DGR, to help

make the 2023 DGR the biggest and most successful to date.

BEAUTIFUL Stylish and unique custom Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride edition paint scheme. Sophisticated monochrome metallic Phantom Black and Crystal White two-tone paint scheme follows a distinctive ‘dress suit’ inspired design, drawing inspiration from ‘dressing dapper’ for dinner. Beautiful gold fuel tank stripe detailing and hand-painted gold pinstriping on the side panels, inspired by the DGR’s dapper clothing and accessory style, such as the classic gold pocket watch or tie-pin. Custom DGR 2023 gold script logo featured prominently on the fuel tank and side panels. Elegant brown stitched bench seat with pillion strap, enhancing the vintage custom look.



EXCLUSIVE Limited to just 250 DGR edition motorcycles worldwide. Each bike coming with a collector edition numbered certificate of authenticity featuring the motorcycle’s VIN reference and DGR edition number, hand signed by the DGR’s Mark Hawwa and Triumph’s Nick Bloor. Edition number 001 will be presented to the highest fundraised for the 2023 DGR.



CAPABLE All the latest generation Bonneville T120 Black’s specification, with its significantly enhanced handling, high specification Brembo brakes and rider technology.



APPENDIX 1.

THE BONNEVILEE T120 BLACK

TIMELESS, CAPABLE, BEAUTIFUL

Significantly updated for 2022, the definitive British motorcycle icon takes its torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, sophisticated set up and beautiful Bonneville DNA to an all-new level, setting a new benchmark for timeless character and easy riding capability. With a significantly enhanced handling set-up, courtesy of a major 15lbs weight saving over the previous generation, new lightweight aluminum wheel rims and new higher specification Brembo brakes, plus new rider technology, including cruise control and enhanced riding modes and an even more responsive throttle, the Bonneville legend continues.

Engine and performance

The engine of the T120 Black is Triumph’s signature 1200cc, high-torque British twin, which has been developed for an even better riding experience. The engine mass of the latest-generation T120 has been reduced significantly through the use of a lighter crankshaft. Together with an optimized clutch and balancer shafts this has also reduced inertia, which provides the new generation with a notably more immediate and responsive throttle. The T120 has been specifically tuned to deliver high torque, from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, giving exhilarating performance throughout. The 1200 twin engine delivers 77 lbft of peak torque at a very low 3,500 rpm and its power peaks 79 HP at 6,550 rpm. With its sensitively designed liquid cooling system, the engine exceeds EURO 5 requirements, giving lower emissions than the previous generation and excellent fuel economy.

The T120 Black comes with a very high service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 km) helping to keep the ongoing cost of ownership low.

Handling

The trademark confidence-inspiring ride of the T120 has been enhanced with a 7kg weight saving over the previous generation. The aluminum wheel rims (18’’ X 2.75’’ on the front and 17’’ X 4.25’’ on the rear) give a major reduction in un-sprung weight and inertia, making the new T120 more agile and maneuverable when riding, and also when you’re moving the bike around at standstill.

The braking system has high specification Brembo front brakes, with a twin disc set-up and 2 piston sliding calipers giving excellent stopping power and improved feel. Safety and control have also been maximized thanks to Triumph’s latest generation ABS and switchable traction control.

The combination of weight saving, new wheels and higher specification brake set-up makes the latest-generation T120 the best handling Bonneville T120 ever.

Rider Technology

The Bonneville T120 Black comes high specification technology, with cruise control fitted as standard along with enhanced riding modes.

The cruise control is set via a dedicated button on the handlebar, making it extremely user friendly for the rider as well as the selection of the riding modes. The rider can select between the Rain and Road riding modes, which will adapt the behavior of the bike to the riding conditions.

Other high spec rider focused technology fitted as standard include a torque-assist clutch, which reduces rider fatigue in heavy traffic or on longer journeys, an engine immobilizer incorporated into the key, a handy under-seat USB charging socket and internal wiring ready to plug in the accessory fit heated grips.

Style

The unmistakable Bonneville silhouette is enhanced by touches that blend the T120’s iconic style with Triumph’s latest premium features.

The twin clock set-up has a premium 3D dial face with Bonneville branding and traditional typeface and colors. The multi-functional digital display provides the rider with all necessary information, such as riding mode settings, cruise control status, gear position indicator and much more, and it is all controlled through the intuitive and easily accessible scroll button mounted on the handlebar.

The iconic sculpted Bonneville tank with knee pads carries a 3-bar heritage chromed metal badge, adding a distinctive styling touch to the already unmistakable T120 design.

The Bonneville T120 Black features a host of premium blacked-out styling details and components, including wheel rims, grab rail, engine covers, mirrors, headlamp bezel, indicators, and exhaust.

And more than 100 genuine Triumph accessories are available for the T120 range, enabling riders to personalize their motorcycles.

– END –

For further information contact:

Eric Van De Steeg at Eric.VanDeSteeg@TriumphMotorcycles.com

SPECIFICATIONS – BONNEVILLE T120 BLACK

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80.0 mm Compression 10.0:1 Maximum Power 78.9 HP (80PS) @ 6550 rpm Maximum Torque 77.4 lbft (105 Nm) @ 3500 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers (T120) Black 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin black silencers (T120 Black) Final Drive Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, torque assist clutch Gearbox 6 speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, twin cradle frame Swingarm Twin sided fabrication Front Wheel Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke 18 x 2.75 in Rear Wheel Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tire 100/90-18 Rear Tire 150/70 R17 Front Suspension Ø 41 mm cartridge forks Rear Suspension Twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment Front Brakes Twin 310mm discs, Brembo 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Rear Brakes Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Length 2170 mm (85.4 in) Width (Handlebars) 780 mm (30.7 in) Height Without Mirrors 1100 mm (43.3 in) Seat Height 790 mm (31.1 in) Wheelbase 1450 mm (57.1 in) Rake 25.5 ° Trail 105.2 mm (4.1 in) Wet weight 520 lb (236 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 US gal (14.4 L) FUEL CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS Fuel Consumption 60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km) CO2 Figures 107 g/km Standard EURO 5 CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results. SERVICE Service interval 10,000 miles (16,000km) / 12 months

Notes to Editors

ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrates 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance.

With more than 83,389 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2022, and over 740 dealers across the world, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

This focus, innovation and engineering passion has today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the stunning new Speed Triple 1200 RR, Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660, all-new transcontinental Tiger 1200 and epic Tiger 900, world leading Rocket 3 R and GT, the new high-performance Street Triple 765 RS, iconic Scrambler 1200, and the legendary Triumph Bonneville family including the Bonneville Bobber, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900 Twin, Scrambler 900, and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100 and the stunning Chrome Collection modern classics.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, India, China and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

The Triumph Bonneville, famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its legendary handling, style, and character. Recently updated with even more performance, capability and style, it’s that handling, character and iconic looks, married to modern rider-focused technology that makes the new Bonneville family THE authentic modern classic choice today.

Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 Supersports titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man Supersports TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, and in 2022, with another victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all of the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class and breaking record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed, the 2020 season got even faster with another 11 all-time lap records and seven different winners from 15 races. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna, in 2021, decided to extend our relationship and sign a new contract for another three years of racing: 2022 – 2024. The 765 Triumph Triple has so far achieved 72 race and outright lap records, enabled 21 different riders to win a Moto2™ race, with 8 different winners in 2022 alone, 300km/h top speed reached at least once in each season and over one million kms raced, proving the 765 Triple engine’s outstanding performance and reliability.

Triumph’s racing activities are further bolstered by a return to the World Superbike paddock in 2022 with a factory-supported race team, Dynavolt Triumph, in the World Supersport Championship.

In 2021 Triumph announced their forthcoming entry into the Motocross and Enduro worlds as well as a new factory racing effort, with a commitment to top tier championship racing in both Motocross and Enduro series.

In 2022 Triumph revealed their partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s most experienced and successful team owners, who will field two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025, and with Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall to field its all-new Triumph 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship, which is comprised of the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship, and the Pro Motocross Championship, with three season-ending SuperMotocross rounds. For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Attachments

Mark Hawwa with the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition

CONTACT: Eric Van De Steeg Triumph Motorcycles 678-854-2010 Eric.vandesteeg@triumphmotorcycles.com