Celebrating centennial, A&W® Restaurants supports veterans through National Root Beer Float Day

COLD SPRING, Ky., Aug. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A&W® Restaurants has announced they will give away free Root Beer Floats and collect donations for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) on National Root Beer Float Day, Tuesday, August 6.

A&W® Restaurants President & COO Paul Martino announced the continued partnership today at the DAV National Convention in Orlando, Florida, before serving free floats to disabled veteran attendees and their families. This is A&W’s seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with DAV. The organization hopes to raise $200,000 for the charity, which serves more than one million veterans annually. The $150,000 A&W raised for DAV in 2018 provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans.

On Aug. 6, from 2 to 8 p.m., participating A&Ws nationwide will serve free, small Root Beer Floats, no purchase necessary, and guests will be encouraged to donate to DAV. Visit www.RootBeerFloatDay.com for more information and to make online donations, or search social media using the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay.

On June 20, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of Root Beer was served in Lodi, California, at a parade honoring World War I veterans.

“A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said A&W CEO Kevin Bazner. “With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day is extra special.”

“Our partnership with A&W continues to grow each year, and we truly appreciate its support for injured and ill veterans,” said Marc Burgess, DAV CEO. “The needs of our American heroes are just as great today as 100 years ago, and we are very pleased to again be working with A&W on National Root Beer Float Day.”

About DAV:
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

