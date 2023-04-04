Novità Communications Celebrates its Client Roster of Industry Leaders That Prioritize Sustainable Design

New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With Earth Day around the corner, it’s a good reminder that the commitment to making a positive impact and investing in the planet should be practiced every day. Novità Communications, a global PR & media agency, is proud to recognize the people, products and practices that are taking action and pushing boundaries in the fight for a green revolution.

Environmental sustainability is fast becoming a top priority for consumer, affecting the design community— according to the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) 2023 Trends Outlook Report: “Consumers care more about protecting the planet and making sustainable choices…environmental sustainability is more important to them today than it was 12 months ago.” The result? The survey finds: “Consumers, including home buyers, are increasingly factoring sustainability into their purchasing choices, and more say they are willing to pay a premium for some purchases if they are more sustainable.”

From home to work, here are 10 game-changing design brands investing in the planet year-round and some of their top eco-friendly products.

FOR THE HOME

Creating Eco-Friendly Bathrooms

A proud WaterSense partner, Duravit’s high-efficiency toilets and low flow faucets help to save over 2.1 trillion gallons of water a year. The brand has a declared goal to become climate-neutral by 2045 and to return everything to the production cycle wherever possible, from re-supplied ceramic material to raw materials such as ABS plastics.

Premium Energy-Efficient Appliances

Based in New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel’s deep connection to the natural environment influences its operations as a global business and design approach. The brand’s iconic DishDrawer dishwashing solutions offer users an ergonomic appliance with an Energy Star Rating. With Double DishDrawer models, each drawer offers a true half load for guilt-free small washes.

A Natural Process for Reclaimed Wood

CDA Wood prioritizes sustainability, health, and safety with their patented Xcelerated process, exposing raw lumber to the natural elements of sun, soil, water, and wind. Unlike other reclaimed wood techniques, the Xcelerated process has no risk of being exposed to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with the usage of lead paint, stains, or treatments. The brand has earned certification from the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) and National Green Building Standard (NGBS).

Blending Natural Materials with Conscious Production Practices

Made of all-natural materials like sand and clay, ceramic tiles are one of the most eco-friendly building products on the market. Long at the forefront of the sustainability movement, the Italian ceramics industry has been paving the way toward an eco-forward future by following sustainable practices – like reduced consumption of natural resources by reusing and recycling 100% of waste products in production – to aid in reducing the industry’s impact on the environment. To further amplify these efforts, Ceramics of Italy has launched a groundbreaking new campaign, complete with extensive resources, to help designers and consumers make informed, eco-conscious decisions.

Designing with Recycled Materials

Characterized by its lightness and transparency, Rimadesio’s Aliante is a demure display cabinet with a variety of applications across sophisticated interiors. As is signature of the brand, the cabinet is sustainably made through a solar-powered production process with 100% recycled and recyclable glass and aluminum and features cruelty- free synthetic leather and their water-based Ecolorsystem paints, which are free from substances that are harmful to humans and the environment.

Responsible & Conscious Leathership®

Poltrona Frau’s recently relaunched Ouverture sofa, by the late Pierluigi Cerri, fuses stunning design and impressive sustainability. The sofa is available in either Pelle Frau® Impact Less Leather or Pelle Frau® Velvety Leather. Tanned with less impact on the environment, both leather choices boast a reduced use of chemicals by 15% and use cutting-edge wastewater recovery technologies to reduce water consumption by 10%.

FOR THE WORKPLACE

Cradle to Cradle Initiative

Spanish Furniture Brand Andreu World is the first company in the industry to have its entire product offering Cradle to Cradle® certified and has furthered its goal by contributing to its sustainability mission with its creation and use of innovative materials. These sustainable solutions make no sacrifice to design— the brand’s Nuez Lounge BIO®, designed by Patricia Urquiola, introduces an outer shell that is 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable.

Eliminating PVC

Momentum’s award-winning Silica collection is an environmentally friendly alternative to vinyl and polyurethane. GREENGUARD certified, Silica is made from 100% silicone without PVC or solvents and is extremely colorfast, durable, antifungal, antibacterial, and easy to clean.

Eradicating PFAS

Nassimi, leading textile manufacturer and pioneer in sustainable performance upholstery materials, recently announced a move to eradicate Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) from all new production. Along with a majority of its other fabric lines, Nassimi’s revolutionary performance fabric Supreen® has always been PFAS-free, offering impeccable liquid and stain resistance, while still remaining PFAS-free, Greenhealth and Red List Approved, and Prop 65 compliant.

Upcycling Pre-Used Materials

Partnering with Rewilder in LA, Room & Board Business Interiors utilizes highly durable recycled airbags to craft Yamba, a one-of-a-kind outdoor seating option. Each piece in the collection is made from a tear-resistant automotive nylon liner and stuffed with upcycled foam from the mattress/furniture industry.

