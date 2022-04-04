Celebrating Earth Day – Routeware to Plant 1,000 Trees

PORTLAND, Ore., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ahead of Earth Day, Routeware, Inc. is sharing plans to further its mission to protect the planet by planting trees, providing digital tools for recycling education, and empowering haulers to decarbonize fleets.

“Using technology to protect our planet is what Routeware is all about. It is hugely important to our customers — as well as the people our customers serve. Planting trees is one small way we can reduce our footprint and support the environmental mission we uphold every day with our digital solutions,” said Tom Malone, CEO of Routeware.

Planting trees leads to healthy outcomes for people and the planet. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. In addition, forests provide jobs to more than 1.6 billion people, and trees serve as key ingredients in one quarter of all medicines.

Routeware will kick off its partnership with global tree-planting non-profit One Tree Planted at WasteExpo , the biggest event of 2022 in the waste and recycling industry, slated May 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will plant trees on behalf of each visitor to its booth to help reduce the landfill waste created by traditional giveaway items as part of its 2022 commitment to plant 1,000 trees. Each tree will sequester 22 pounds of carbon per year once mature, according to One Tree Planted.

Visitors to the booth at WasteExpo will be able to play the Waste Sorting Game from ReCollect — a video game that makes recycling fun. We will also feature Routeware’s integrated technology suite for municipalities and haulers with environmental goals such as collection fleet decarbonization and zero waste.

Routeware and ReCollect solutions are trusted by over 1,000 customers in North America and the United Kingdom, benefiting over 50 million people. They’re used in over 10,000 collection vehicles across three continents and have reminded people to take out the trash and recycle more than 420 million times.

Routeware has been digitally transforming the waste and recycling industry for over 20 years. Our mission is to help waste and recycling operators use technology to delight customers, improve operations, and protect our planet. Routeware solutions are used by smart cities and haulers in every US state, across Canada, and in the United Kingdom, benefiting over 50M people. Find out more at www.routeware.com .

ReCollect, a Routeware Company, provides digital recycling education and outreach tools that make it easier for governments, haulers, and universities to connect and engage with the people they serve. Our solutions save time and resources, and help foster better recyclers. For more information, visit www.recollect.net .

