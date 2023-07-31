Free, Must-Attend Event Offers Opportunities for Hands-on Interaction with the Latest Camera and Lens Gear and Much More

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of World Photography Day on Saturday, August 19, 2023, FUJIFILM North America Corporation presents Create With Us, an immersive celebration of visual arts at Seattle’s iconic Fremont Studios. A free, must-attend hands-on event for anyone interested in photography, cinematography, or the arts, Create With Us will be a curated, dynamic public event that will showcase the power of image and video making from an emerging generation of image makers and content creators.

The one-day event will offer a variety of opportunities for creators to obtain both educational experience through workshops and demos, and hands-on time with Fujifilm digital camera and lens gear (including local photowalks led by professional photographer members of the FUJIFILM Creators program), and creative, hands-on experience in photo and video bays. The event will feature a full video studio setup that will provide participants with an opportunity to try cameras and lenses from Fujifilm’s X Series and GFX System product lines, as well as the FUJINON series of cinema and broadcast lenses. Tours of an on-site broadcast truck will also be offered. Noted Emmy Award-winning cinematographer, M. David Mullen, ASC, will also be onsite, presenting on his work as Director of Photography for the award-winning show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Create With Us is an opportunity for creatives to connect, collaborate, learn, and, most importantly, build community,” said Victor Ha, vice president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions. “Through a variety of experiential activities, Create With Us will totally immerse attendees in creative workflows, from acquisition to output and provide them with a complete picture of the tools they will need on their creative journey. This event will be a great way for creatives of all levels and backgrounds to connect with each other in a meaningful way.”

Free Fujifilm clean and check services will also be available onsite at the event (for Fujifilm branded gear), as well as loaner gear for creators to try out the latest FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses. A variety of networking events will occur onsite for creators to make new connections and strengthen current ones.

Local photo retailers Glazer’s and Kenmore Camera will be represented onsite at the Create With Us event to answer questions about the latest Fujifilm camera and lens gear. Also onsite will be representatives from a variety of companies that collaborate with Fujifilm on hardware, software, and accessories that enhance the creative process for users. These technology collaborators include:

Anton/Bauer

Atlas Lens Co.

Atomos

Benro

Broncolor

Elinchrom

Frame.io, an Adobe company

Litepanels

Manfrotto

Mylio

Nanlite

OConnor

Sachtler

Saramonic

SmallHD

Teradek

Tilta

Wooden Camera

“Create With Us will be part hands-on creation, part education, and part exhibition — a meeting of the minds for the image-making community, or anyone interested in the art of visual storytelling,” said Ha. “You do not have to be a Fujifilm user to attend – we welcome anyone interested in content creation to come by and Create With Us!”

Create With Us will be open from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. PST on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Fremont Studios, 155 N. 35th St., Seattle. The event is free and open to the public; occupancy limits may apply. Advance registration is strongly recommended to save time at entry. To learn more about the event and to register to attend, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/cwu-seattle-2023/.

