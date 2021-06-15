Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Celebrating the Beauty in Our Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 2022 Calendar Contest

Celebrating the Beauty in Our Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 2022 Calendar Contest

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Calendar Contest

Submit your photos!

Submit your photos!

WALDORF, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Bank of the Chesapeake kicks off their annual Calendar Contest, inviting community members to submit their photographs to help fill their 2022 community calendar. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Beauty in our Community.” Photos can be submitted representing the community, including landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will be selected by the Bank and community voting to fill the Bank’s 2022 calendar.

“Every year the calendar contest brings the community together to showcase our local communities. Capturing the beauty and essence of our communities is what makes our contest unique. We are thankful to everyone who contributes to this annual contest and we look forward to seeing your photographs this year,” said Diane Hicks, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Communications of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Photo submissions are accepted June 1, 2021 through August 2, 2021. Community members wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo to [email protected] or mail a copy to CBTC, Attn: Marketing, P.O. Box 38, Waldorf, MD 20604. Photos should be landscape-oriented and a minimum of 300 dpi. Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form in order to be accepted.

At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites, a “People’s Choice” photo and cover photo. Visit Community Bank’s Facebook page @cbtcconnects to stay up-to-date on calendar voting.

Complete contest rules and copies of the required release form can be found on the Bank’s website, cbtc.com. The contest is open to both customers and non-customers of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. If you have any questions about the contest, please contact Stephanie Kumi at [email protected] or 240-427-1091.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.0 billion. Through its 11 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

CONTACT: Diane Hicks
  Senior Vice President
  Director of Marketing and Communications
  (240) 427-1047
  [email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cc73036-3b2a-4e1f-a45f-c0be1018c25a

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.