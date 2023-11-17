Professional Golfers Paul Azinger, Peter Jacobsen and Tony Jacklin join forces to fight human trafficking

Bradenton, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winning Ryder Cup captain and lead golf analyst for NBC Sports, Paul Azinger, World Champions Cup and PGA Tour champion, Peter Jacobsen, four-time Ryder Cup captain and most successful British player of his generation, Tony Jacklin, were joined by special guest Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for a celebrity golf tournament with a focus on the fight against sex-trafficking.



Funds raised from the Teeing Off to Stop Human Trafficking Golf Tournament at The Concession Golf Course in Bradenton on Monday will support the statewide effort in Florida to fight human trafficking by helping law enforcement to identify, rescue, and stabilize victims and empower One More Child Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams to provide critical ongoing support to trafficking survivors on their journey to recovery.



“Florida is the 3rd worst state in the nation for the number of human trafficking reports to the national hotline,” said Sara Mahoney, co-chair of the event. “However, under the leadership of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida leads the nation in fighting this heinous crime. Funds raised today will go towards supporting law enforcement efforts in Florida to identify, rescue and stabilize victims, as well as supporting One More Child’s innovative Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams. One More Child works hand in hand with law enforcement, and we are enormously blessed to partner with them in this effort.”



One More Child’s Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams work throughout Florida and in other states to provide direct support to teens and young adults who have been exploited through commercial sex trafficking.



“It’s beyond heartbreaking to see the trauma that has been inflicted on these children,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “But there is hope. I’m so grateful to the Azinger and Mahoney families, who co-chaired the event, and to everyone who participated. With all of us working together, we can serve more trafficking survivors who desperately need the promise of a brighter future. We are the only hope they have.”



“There is a limited amount of awareness,” said Paul Azinger. “Those gathered here today are committed to a solution. We are doing everything we can to make people aware of the problem of human trafficking. We will continue to help contribute funds in order to save as many victims as possible – one person at a time.”



About One More Child:



One More Child operates in more than 60 locations and 15 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2022, One More Child provided direct services to 236,492 children and individuals while impacting an additional 237,501 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness, and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 14 million meals nationally and globally. For more information on One More Child or how to join in the fight to end sex-trafficking in Florida, visit www.onemorechild.org.

