Pioneering venture launches with eBay at New York Comic Con on Oct. 14, 2023

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The worlds of sports memorabilia and rare coins collide this fall as Celebrity Mint debuts the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards – featuring the name, image and likeness of luminaries from sports and pop culture.

Celebrity Mint’s initial offering of minted gold and silver collectibles will kick off with the pioneering Legends Series featuring Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, stylin’ and profilin’ wrestling superstar Ric Flair and all-time baseball hit leader Pete Rose. It will debut worldwide with Flair onstage at the eBay booth at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11:30 a.m. EST, streaming on eBay Live via the eBay app.

“Our mission at Celebrity Mint is to bridge the gap between coin collecting and sports memorabilia enthusiasts,” said co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. of the Duncan Group and Houston-based U.S. Coins and Jewelry. “We set out to make the first precious metal trading card by taking a minted legal tender coin and reimagining it into a card. We believe that the combination of exquisite craftsmanship, innovative technology and exclusive celebrity partnerships will create a whole new level of excitement for collectors worldwide.”

The minted collectibles – crafted from .999 gold and silver – will be available exclusively through eBay. Initial offerings include Signature Series Coins, Embedded Memorabilia Coins, Chibi® Coins and Proofs. The card-like Proofs will be available in vivid green, pink and red colorways with limited mintages. Celebrity Mint’s legal tender coins are certified by the globally renowned Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), accompanied by exclusive labels designed by PCGS’ in-house team of talented creatives.

“U.S. Coins has long been an industry innovator, and this new program is sure to further solidify their position while also propelling our hobby further into pop culture and new markets,” PCGS President Stephanie Sabin said.

The groundbreaking precious metal legal tender trading coins, dubbed Proofs, are authenticated and certified by Numismatic Guaranty Co. (NGC) through its newest coin grading arm, NGCX.

“We are thrilled to be part of this incredibly innovative project with Celebrity Mint,” Certified Collectibles Group Executive Vice President Andrew Salzberg said. “U.S. Coins already has an undeniable, proven track record in the collectibles space, so it’s quite the privilege to support them in their newest endeavor.”

Celebrity Mint is fusing the timeless thrill of sports memorabilia collecting with the prestige of coin collecting to invite a whole new generation of collectors into the fold. In addition, collectors can chase after limited-edition golden ticket inserts featuring redemption certificates for one-of-a-kind experiences with sports legends, signed memorabilia and other prizes.

“While the fortunes of traditional sports memorabilia ebb and flow with the whims of a mercurial marketplace, precious metals such as gold and silver will always retain an intrinsic, timeless value built on centuries of human wonder and world-building,” Duncan said.

ABOUT CELEBRITY MINT

Founded in 2023 by the Duncan Group – led by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matt Duncan – of Houston’s industry-leading U.S Coins and Jewelry, Celebrity Mint is where the worlds of coin collecting and sports memorabilia collide. This innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards. Celebrity Mint’s mission is to revolutionize the collectible market, uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. An expansive product line promises a diverse range of featured athletes and celebrities, debuting with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Floyd Mayweather and Pete Rose. For more information, follow Celebrity Mint on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and visit https://www.celebritymint.com/ .

ABOUT U.S. COINS AND JEWELRY

Since 1985, family-owned U.S. Coins has been Houston’s leader for rare gold and silver coins, gold and silver bullion, fine diamonds and jewelry, Swiss watches, and sought-after sports collectibles. U.S. Coins and Jewelry, located at 8435 Katy Freeway in Houston, has a reputation built on solid, multigenerational relationships with its clients based on four core principles: honesty, integrity, value and trust. For nearly 40 years, it has provided an educational and welcoming environment where business is conducted fairly with expert care and attention. USCJ’s renowned appraisal staff are regarded nationally as a leading authority that clients can count on. For more information, visit https://uscoinsandjewelry.com/ .

PHOTOS

For hi-res images, click here (Dropbox Link)

Attachments

