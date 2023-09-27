According to Market.us, Biotech and biopharma companies use cell-based tests a lot when they’re trying to find and make better drugs.

New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Cell-Based Assays Market size is expected to be worth around USD 37.1 Billion by 2032 from USD 16.3 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Cell-based assays can be utilized in biomedical studies as well as in drug discovery screening applications to efficiently measure cytotoxicity, biologic activity, biocompetent mechanisms, and non-target interactions. Cell-based assays have several blessings over traditional biochemical assays, which consist of the potential to simplify and create complicated and bio-relevant data.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/cell-based-assays-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By product & service type, the cell-based assays market was dominated by Assay kits with a market share of 39.3% in 2022. Owing to reduced uncertainty by providing dependable results.

the cell-based assays market was dominated by Assay kits with a market share of in 2022. Owing to reduced uncertainty by providing dependable results. By application, the drug discovery segment leads the market with 41.8% of the market share owing to the increasing need for new therapeutic drugs.

the drug discovery segment leads the market with of the market share owing to the increasing need for new therapeutic drugs. By end-user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The revenue share of North America accounted for 42.2% of the total market in 2022.

Factors affecting the growth of the Cell-Based Assays industry

Several factors are affecting the growth of the Cell-Based Assays industry. These include:

Preference for cell-based assays: Researchers work constantly on developing new drugs to treat chronic conditions. As a result, cell-based assays are becoming increasingly popular in drug discovery due to their ability to obtain more physiologically relevant results compared to conventional methods.

Researchers work constantly on developing new drugs to treat chronic conditions. As a result, cell-based assays are becoming increasingly popular in drug discovery due to their ability to obtain more physiologically relevant results compared to conventional methods. Prevalence of chronic diseases : The market for cell-based tests is expected to keep growing due to the increasing number of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and neurodegeneration.

The market for cell-based tests is expected to keep growing due to the increasing number of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and neurodegeneration. Growing Biopharma and Biotech companies: Cell-based assays are used majorly by biotech and biopharma companies as part of their lead discovery and optimization procedures for drug development.

Top trends in the Cell-Based Assays Market

Due to the growing need for more precise and reliable diagnostic tools, the market for cell-based assays is expected to grow. One of the fastest-growing fields of personalized medicine is oncology. In addition to oncology, researchers are exploring other areas in which personalized medicine may be used for the treatment and diagnosis of other diseases. Some examples of personalized medicine are targeted therapies for the treatment of HGR-2-positive breast cancer, tumor marker tests for the detection of cancer.

Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes mellitus and cancer, as well as neurodegenerative and cardiovascular conditions, has led to a surge in the cell-based assay market. Additionally, research is being conducted on the development of drugs to treat chronic conditions, thus increasing the demand for cell-based tests. The procurement and upkeep of specialized equipment and materials for the production of anti-retolysin reagents can be costly, which can lead to an increase in prices for consumers.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held the largest share in the global market. There are several reasons behind the dominance of the North American region. The increase in the market in North America is essentially attributed to the large number of research activities undertaken, which are supported by educational research institutions and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Increasing incidences of diseases like cancer, osteoarthritis, and diabetes in the U.S. is raising the demand for cell-based assays for new drug discoveries.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/cell-based-assays-market/#inquiry

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 16.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 37.1 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.8% North America Revenue Share 42.2% Historic Period 2016 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease, etc. increases the growth of the cell-based assays market. Moreover, researchers are working on the development of new drugs to treat chronic diseases hence, cell-based assays are becoming more and more popular.

Market Restraints

Initial investment and high maintenance cost of instruments hamper the growth of the market. High content screening and high throughput screening are some of the technological advances that are expensive. Therefore, these technologies might minimize their adoption in developing countries.

Market Opportunities

The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the emergence of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, which are rapidly increasing in number. As a result, the majority of biotech and biopharma companies are adopting cell-based assays as part of their lead discovery and optimization procedures for drug development. Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is gaining popularity in the medical field because of their high level of specificity, efficacy, personalized medicine, ability to treat complex diseases, growing demand, and technological progress.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=65910

Report Segmentation of the Cell-Based Assays Market

Product & Service Insight

In 2022, assay kits held the majority of the revenue share. It accounted for the market share of 39.3% among other product types owing to high demand in the field of diagnostics. The main driving factors of the segment is its all-in-one approach of providing all consumables for the assay.

Application Insight

In 2022, the drug discovery segment held 41.8% of the total market. The drug discovery sector is growing due to the increasing demand for novel therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases worldwide. The drug discovery segment is growing due to the increasing number of medical and drug discovery studies and increasing competition for FDA approval among players in the market.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Cell-based assays play an important role in the pharmaceutical industry. They can be used to measure the effect of external stimuli or pharmacological molecules on the general functioning of cells.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/cell-based-assays-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

Reagent

Assay Kits

Cell Growth Assays

Reporter Gene Assays

Cell Death Assays

Second Messenger Assays

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments &Software

Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

Stem Cell Lines

Immortalized Cell Lines

By Application

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamic Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Other Application

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Government Institutes

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Industry leaders are looking for strategic geographic expansion, partnerships, and partnerships in prosperous and emerging markets. Some dominant key players in the industry are BD, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group, and others.

Some of the major players include:

BD

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DiscoverX Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The Merck Group,

Charles River Laboratories.

AAT Bioquest, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Cell-Based Assays Market

In May 2022 : The Aquios STEM machine was launched by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. It is an innovative new way to investigate stem cells. It considerably reduces the time taken to complete the analysis, as well as the number of manual and mistake-prone steps.

: The Aquios STEM machine was launched by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. It is an innovative new way to investigate stem cells. It considerably reduces the time taken to complete the analysis, as well as the number of manual and mistake-prone steps. In May 2021: PerkinElmer expanded its preclinical research portfolio and its cell and gene therapy production capacity by acquiring Nexcelom.

Browse More Related Reports

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size is expected to be worth around USD 13.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 7.7 Billion in 2022

Photodynamic Therapy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 5.0 Billion by 2032

Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 24.3 Billion by 2032

helicobacter pylori diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 552.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 923.3 million by 2032

Transplant Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7,332 Million by 2032

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

https://techmarketreports.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us/