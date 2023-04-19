Focus on Point-of-Care Testing: There is a growing trend towards point-of-care testing, which involves conducting diagnostic tests at or near the site of patient care. Cell counting is a crucial component of point-of-care testing in applications such as infectious disease diagnosis, neonatal care, and remote healthcare settings.

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The cell counting market size is estimated at USD 9.8 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 19.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2032. Cell counting is any of several techniques for the counting and similar qualification of cells in the life sciences, including medical identification and treatment. Various processes in medicine and biology are required for the counting of cells. Cell counting used in monitoring cell health and production rate considering immortalization, transfection, and infection transformation of cells for following experiments and preparing for cell-based assays’ increasing requirement for biologics in treating chronic diseases is one of the factors contributing to the market growth.

For more insights on the market share of various regions Download a Sample Report – https://market.us/report/cell-counting-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Product in 2022 , the consumables and accessories segment has generated a revenue share of 54% in 2022.

, the consumables and accessories segment has generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Application , the clinical and diagnostics segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the clinical and diagnostics segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By End-user , the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment has accounted for the largest share of the global cell counting market during the forecast period (2023 to 2032)

, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment has accounted for the largest share of the global cell counting market during the forecast period (2023 to 2032) In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe has held the highest revenue share of 25% in 2022.

has held the highest revenue share of in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at an exponential CAGR from 2023-2032.

Cell counting equipment is progressively being adopted in various areas such as immunology and biology neuroscience cancer, showing lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Cell counting helps identify and determine primary tumours, which are dangerous for disease monitoring and therapeutic targeting. Also, it helps in determining the amounts of reagents and chemicals added to a solution.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cell Counting Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the cell counting market. Some of these factors include:

Rapid technological developments : The increase in technological developments of cell counting equipment reagents resulted in more production and a rise in sales and production.

: The increase in technological developments of cell counting equipment reagents resulted in more production and a rise in sales and production. Increased investments by government organizations : Rise in investments by government organizations has facilitated the significant growth of health sectors across the globe. High investments have aided education and research centres in acquiring the latest cell-counting technology due to the increased infrastructure.

: Rise in investments by government organizations has facilitated the significant growth of health sectors across the globe. High investments have aided education and research centres in acquiring the latest cell-counting technology due to the increased infrastructure. Increased prevalence of infectious diseases : The increasing dominance of infectious diseases such as malaria, influenza, cholera, and vector-borne diseases. Increased demand for cell counting methods for diagnosis.

: The increasing dominance of infectious diseases such as malaria, influenza, cholera, and vector-borne diseases. Increased demand for cell counting methods for diagnosis. A growing number of research activities : An increase in research activities that need advanced cell counting equipment is anticipated to propel overall growth in the upcoming years.

: An increase in research activities that need advanced cell counting equipment is anticipated to propel overall growth in the upcoming years. Growing cell-based research: The increasing number of cellular researchers is anticipated to drive market growth. Significant advancements in cell-based research, such as cell therapies and stem cells, have found potential therapeutic strategies for treating disease.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://market.us/report/cell-counting-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Cell Counting Market

Various companies in the hearing aid market are in the process of continuously developing innovative products. Therefore, the importance and efficiency of cell counting equipment will increase demand for these devices, which is anticipated to propel market growth over the upcoming years.

Market Growth

Increasing demand for biologics in chronic disease treatment is one factor contributing to the market growth. In addition, government initiatives for promoting cell therapeutics are widening the growth prospects for the market. Furthermore, technical improvements in cell counting equipment have resulted in more product introductions, thus propelling market growth. In addition, inventions in existing goods, such as the introduction of enhanced data visualization and analysis tools, are increasing market growth.

Regional Analysis

The cell counting market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. The increasing dominance of chronic diseases such as blood and cardiovascular diseases is one of the main factors projected to fuel the acceptance of these devices. The market’s largest share is primarily because more patients use high-throughput flow cytometry and automated haematology analysers, and key players are based in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period and is attributed to the local presence of specific clinical research and biopharmaceutical companies across the region. In addition, supportive government policies, such as reducing excise and customs duties followed by service tax exemptions, will stimulate the region’s growth.

To have an edge over the competition by knowing the market dynamics and current trends, request for Sample Report here

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 9.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 19.1 Billion CAGR(2023 to 2033) 7.1% North America Revenue Share 35% Europe Revenue Share 25% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Factors increasing the cell counting market boost cell counting in diagnosing and treating life-threatening diseases such as cancer and an extensive range of cell counting applications. The rising dominance of infectious diseases such as malaria, measles, influenza, and others increases the requirement for cell counting procedures for identification, increasing the whole amount of cells grown in the device market. Thus increasing cases of infectious disease are anticipated to grow the demand in the cell counting market ultimately.

Cell counting facilities the determination of intra-tumor heterogeneity, an essential stage in responsible cancer development in the patient’s body. Cell counting helps determine the plasma concentration, red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. These vigorously promote cell counting in numerous treatments, research activities, and medical procedures, leading to a growing demand for cell counting devices and methods.

Market Restraints

The global cell counting market’s growth is hindered by the high price of complicated cell counting technologies, haematology analyser recalls, and the absence of experienced professionals. In addition, the high price of cell counting products limits the market from understanding its ultimate potential.

Market Opportunities

Government procedures boost the growth of cell therapies, in which cell counting plays a dangerous part, increasing the market’s growth in the future. The cell counting market has profited from associations, research institutes, and several organizations to improve R&D activities in the coming years. However, the rising occurrence of chronic blood-related illnesses adds to the development of this market. Numerous microorganisms and infectious disorders destroy our immune systems and reduce T-cell counts.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=99879

Report Segmentation of the Cell Counting Market

Product Type Insight

The consumables and accessories segment dominated the cell counting market, holding the most significant revenue share due to their high volume usage—however, the launch of new products drives segment growth. For example, In December eNuvio propelled a 3D cell culture microplate that is recyclable. This new plate allows scientists to improve embryoid bodies, the initial stage for growing higher spheroids or organoids from stem cells. In addition, media, reagents, and sera are part of cell culture and have applications in developing biopharmaceuticals, cancer research, and regenerative medicine.

Application Insight

The clinical and diagnostic segment has dominated the cell counting market and held the most significant market share in 2022. This exponential segment growth can be recognized by the extensive and growing applications of cell counting in clinical diagnostics. For example, cell counting products are extensively used in cancer research to determine intra-tumour heterogeneity, for estimation of cancer progression, and others

End-User Insight

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment dominates the market share growth due to the considerate number of patients visiting these facilities with different health conditions. In addition, increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development activities, pharmaceutical firms, and regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines are significant market growth factors.

Want a bigger picture? Try a PDF sample of this report now @ https://market.us/report/cell-counting-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments Spectrophotometers Hematology Analyzers Cell Counters Flow Cytometers Microscopes

Consumables and Accessories Media, Sera, and Reagents Assay Kits Microplates Accessories Other Consumables



By Application

Research

Cancer

Immunology

Neurology

Stem Cell

Other Research

Industrial

Clinical and Diagnostic

By End-User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Company Profile

Bio Tek Instruments

GE Healthcare Technologies, Inc.

DeNovix Inc.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Becton Dickinson and Company

Logos Biosystems Inc.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Olympus Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Cell Counting Market

In March 2022, Mindray propelled the novel BC-700 Series, a revolutionary hematology analyzer series incorporating CBC and erythrocytes sedimentation rate tests.

In May 2021, PerkinElmer pronounced the development of its Cell biology capabilities by obtaining Nexcelom Bioscience. The achievement gives PerkinElmer access to Nexcelom Biosciences’ cell counting product and drive its QC/QA capacity.

In December 2020, Danaher acquired the Biopharma business of life sciences, and this business is recognized as a separate working company from Danaher’s Life Science section.

Explore More Related Reports:

Live Cell Imaging Market was valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4%.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 29104.88 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.3%

Cell Dissociation Market was valued at USD 337.8 million in 2022 and expected to grow US$ 1141.2 million in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.3%.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market accounted for USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and expected to grow US$ 33.1 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register A CAGR of 20.2%.

Open Versus Closed Cell Phenolic Foams Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and will reach USD 2453 Mn in 2032.

Cellular health screening market was worth USD 2.42 Billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us