Global cell culture market growth is driven by the increasing demand for vaccines and the rising demand for animal-free cell culture products. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cell culture market stood at USD 10.5 Bn in 2020 and the global market is projected to reach USD 27.6 Bn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2021 and 2031.

The market value of cell culture is increasing due to the rising demand for biological drugs. Biologic drugs are becoming increasingly popular due to their effectiveness in treating chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders.

To produce these drugs, a large number of cells are required, which has led to an increased demand for cell culture products. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine has also contributed to the growth of the cell culture market, as it requires the production of specific cells for individual patients. Additionally, advancements in cell culture systems are also expected to drive the growth of the market. New technologies such as 3D cell culture and microfluidic systems are making it easier to produce large quantities of cells and are improving the efficiency of cell culture. These systems also allow for the production of more complex cell types, such as stem cells and immune cells.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for vaccines is another factor accelerating the market prospects. Vaccine production requires the use of large quantities of cells, which has led to an increased demand for cell culture products. In addition, the increasing investment in research and development is also anticipated to propel the market share in the near future. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development in the field of cell culture, which is leading to the development of new and innovative products.

On the basis of product, Sera’s Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant rate.

The serum has been traditionally used as a serum supplement for the in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells.

Based on the end-user, the Biosimilars and Biologic Therapeutics segment holds the highest market share, as this helps increase efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in the manufacture of these products.

Biotech companies are investing in clinical trials to develop more efficient and cost-effective biosimilars and biologic therapeutics to meet the rising demand for such products.

Global Cell Culture Market: Growth Drivers

The global cell culture market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2031, due to the increasing technological advancements in cell culture media.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the increasing investment in cell therapy.

Additionally, the rising demand for animal-free cell culture products is another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Cell Culture Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Cell Culture market during the forecast period.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as increasing investment in biotechnology and the rising demand for biologic drugs in countries such as China and India.

Additionally, increasing employment and business opportunities, rising healthcare infrastructure, setting up of biotech companies, research institutes, and academic centers in the region, are also expected to further aid the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Cell Culture industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Cell Culture. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In June 2021, Lonza Group AG launched the XS Paddle , a next-generation single-use mixing system for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which can be used for cell culture applications.

launched the , a next-generation single-use mixing system for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which can be used for cell culture applications. In February 2021, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its BioReliance viral and gene therapy service offering with new capabilities and capacity for process development, characterization and quality control testing.

announced the expansion of its viral and gene therapy service offering with new capabilities and capacity for process development, characterization and quality control testing. In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Gibco CTS LV-MAX Lentiviral Production System , a scalable lentiviral vector production platform for cell and gene therapy applications.

launched , a scalable lentiviral vector production platform for cell and gene therapy applications. In September 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the expansion of its Gibco cell culture media offering with the launch of Gibco SFM4CHO, a chemically-defined, animal component-free cell culture medium for the production of recombinant proteins in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells.

Global Cell Culture Market: Segmentation

By Product

Instruments Cell Culture Vessels (Bioreactor) Carbon dioxide Incubators Biosafety Cabinets Cryogenic Tanks Others

Media Chemically Defined Classical Media Lysogeny Broth Serum Free Protein Free Specialty Media

Sera Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) Others

Reagents Growth Factors & Cytokines Albumin Protease inhibitor Thrombin Attachment Factors Amino Acids



By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical & Companies

Academics & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

