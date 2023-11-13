Key cell culture media market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cell Culture Technologies, PromoCell GmbH, and VWR International, LLC.

New York , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cell culture media market size is slated to expand at 19% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 54 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 7 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing advancements in the field of molecular biology along with the rising advances in biological science accelerating the bio revolution globally. For instance, researchers worldwide estimate that biological applications alone are expected to exhibit a direct positive economic impact of almost USD 4 trillion a year globally over the next 10 to 20 years.

The cell culture media is vital to the culture environment. It provides those components that essentially support cell growth and function. Further, as the environmental conditions in cell culture, including osmotic pressure and pH, can be regulated with the formulation of media, a variety of cell culture media formulations have been developed to support a wide range of cell types and experimental applications. Hence, with the growing global burden of diseases, as well as the rising focus and expenditure on research and development proficiencies concerning cell-based research, cell culture media is predicted to present the potential for market expansion over the projected period.

Cell Culture Media Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The liquid segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Advancements in Human Genetics and Genome Research across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Rising attempts to understand the structure and function of genetic sequences and of downstream biological products that determine the genetic bases of many diseases are leading toward the surging exploration in the field of genomics. The potential of the human genetics and the genomics industry is anticipated by the direct economy generated by this industry in America in 2020 which exceeded USD 108 billion. Hence, the growing advancements in the field of genetic engineering as well as the increasing use of cell medium for tissue preservation and modification of cells are expected to boost the cell culture media market over the forecast period. The surge in the demand for vaccines, blood, and blood components, allergenic to treat allergies, body cells and tissues, living cells used in cell therapies, gene therapies, and recombinant therapeutic proteins is responsible for the increasing R&D by the biopharma companies. For instance, as per findings, the biopharmaceutical industry in the U.S. invested around USD 102 billion into R&D in 2019. This surge in investments is also anticipated to propel the market expansion of cell culture media in the upcoming years as many of these products are designed to support the growth and maintenance of a variety of human cells and cell lines which enables various drug development.

Cell Culture Media Industry: Regional Overview

The global cell culture media market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Robust Biopharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The cell culture media market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The North American biopharmaceutical industry is a major consumer of cell culture media, relying on it for the development and production of biological drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. The continuous expansion of this sector, driven by innovation and market demand, fosters substantial growth within the cell culture media market. The growth of the market can be attributed majorly to the growing investment in the biopharmaceutical sector as well as growing advancements in the fields of gene therapy, tissue engineering, production of vaccines, antibiotics, and artificial hormones. As per findings, federal research funding, in the field of human genetics and genomics research reached about USD 3.3 billion in the year 2019. Moreover, the rising number of organ transplants as well as the increasing popularity of processes such as in vitro fertilization, and cryo-preservation is also anticipated to boost the regional market growth.

Investment in Research and Development to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific cell culture media market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The Asia Pacific biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant growth, with a focus on biologic drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. Cell culture media are indispensable for the development and production of these biopharmaceuticals, leading to an escalating demand for high-quality media formulations. The region’s commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation is driving the development of cell-based research techniques and technologies. Cell culture media play a pivotal role in supporting these research endeavors, stimulating the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific life sciences industry invests substantially in research and development, with research spending exceeding USD 40 billion in recent years. The burgeoning field of regenerative medicine relies on cell culture media for the cultivation of cells and tissues for transplantation. This sector, which focuses on developing innovative therapies and tissue-engineered products, is contributing to the increasing demand for specialized cell culture media. Precision medicine requires an in-depth understanding of individual genetic and molecular profiles. Cell culture media are crucial for cultivating cells and conducting experiments that support the development of personalized treatment strategies, aligning with the region’s precision medicine objectives.

Cell Culture Media Segmentation by Type

Liquid Media

Semi-Solid Media

Solid Media

Amongst these segments, the cell culture media market liquid media segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising investment in the pharmaceutical sector as well as the increasing collaborations amongst major players as well as R&D in the field of life sciences for novel drug development and therapeutic research. For instance, recently in March 2023, Nucleus Biologics, The Cell Performance Company, a leading provider of custom cell culture media solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry, and Stoic Bio, a provider of sustainable technology for cell media manufacturing, in a joint effort to accelerate high-quality therapies to market, announced plans for a supply agreement with the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The mission of CDMO is to save lives by accelerating the development and manufacture of advanced therapies. The manufacturing industry serves as a robust driver for the liquid segment. Liquids are extensively used in manufacturing processes, such as cooling, lubrication, and cleaning. The consistent expansion of manufacturing facilities worldwide fosters increased demand for industrial fluids and liquids, supporting market growth.

Cell Culture Media Segmentation by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Amongst these segments, the cell culture media market pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. As countries allocate substantial resources to healthcare, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology play a vital role in developing treatments, medicines, and therapies. The growth of healthcare spending, often driven by aging populations and advancements in medical care, fuels the demand for innovative healthcare solutions. The global healthcare expenditure is projected to reach approximately USD 10 trillion by 2023. The aging demographic is a significant driver of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment. Older adults often require medical interventions and treatments for age-related conditions, contributing to the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and biotechnological innovations. Chronic diseases represent a major global health challenge. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological advancements are crucial in developing treatments and therapies to combat these diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions necessitates ongoing research and development in this segment. The biopharmaceutical sector is a significant driver of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment. It encompasses biologics, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and innovative therapies. The sector’s growth is supported by a surge in research and development activities, driven by evolving healthcare needs and technological advancements.

Cell Culture Media Segmentation by Product

Serum-Free Media

Classical Media

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Others

Cell Culture Media, Segmentation by Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Vaccines Production

Monoclonal Antibodies

Other Therapeutic Proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening & Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Cell & Gene Therapy

Other Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Applications

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cell culture media market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cell Culture Technologies, PromoCell GmbH, VWR International, LLC., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Cell Culture Media Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., announced the expansion of cell culture media manufacturing site in Grand Island, New York, to meet increasing global demand for cell culture media used in the manufacturing of new vaccines and biologics. It’s a dry powder media manufacturing facility that provides the redundant capacity to support a global supply of media needed for the development and commercial manufacturing of vaccines and biological therapies.

Merck KGaA, a leading science and technology company, announced the completion of a USD 2.8 million expansion to its Irvine biopharmaceutical production facility which is Merck’s only location where both liquid and powder cell culture media are manufactured.

