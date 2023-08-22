Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 19.9% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing grants and investments for development of cell and gene therapies.

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market size is expected to be worth USD 29.57 billion by 2032. The industry expansion is driven by advancements in genetic engineering, which enables scientists to develop novel cell & gene therapies. These therapies have shown immense potential in treating various genetic disorders, cancers, and chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide has led to a growing demand for personalized and targeted treatments.

The regulatory bodies worldwide have recognized the potential of these therapies and have implemented supportive frameworks to facilitate their development and commercialization. As awareness about these therapies grows among patients and healthcare providers, there will be a surge in demand for cell & gene therapy manufacturing services.

Increasing demand for gene therapy

The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is divided into gene and cell segments. The industry share from the gene segment will record significant expansion through 2032. Gene therapy involves the introduction of genetic material into a patient’s cells to correct or modify a specific gene associated with a disease or medical condition. The approach holds immense potential for treating a wide range of genetic disorders, including rare diseases, inherited disorders, and certain types of cancers.

The development of viral vectors and gene editing technologies is enhancing the efficiency & precision of gene delivery. These therapies require specialized manufacturing services, such as vector production, plasmid DNA production, and cell line development. Ongoing research and clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and the potential for transformative treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs are favoring the gene therapy segment.

Gene & cell therapies to manage increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases

The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is classified into orthopedic, cardiovascular, and oncology. The industry size from the cardiovascular segment will expand at a rapid pace during 2023 and 2032. Heart attacks, stroke, and peripheral artery disease, continue to be a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Cell & gene therapies offer innovative approaches to address these conditions by targeting damaged tissues, promoting vascular regeneration, and improving overall cardiovascular function.

These therapies have the potential to significantly impact patient outcomes and prevent disease progression. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular anomalies has spurred the need for specialized therapy manufacturing services, such as cell culture & expansion, genetic modification techniques, and quality control measures specific to the indications. As research and clinical trials in this area continue to advance.

Preference for personalized medicine among patient populace in APAC

Asia Pacific cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size will record a strong CAGR during 2023 and 2032, on account of large patient population, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and R&D. The region offers several advantages, including a skilled workforce, cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, and supportive regulatory frameworks that promote innovation and expedite clinical trials.

The rising middle class, improving healthcare access, and growing awareness about personalized medicine are driving the demand for cell and gene therapies. This is encouraging the industry players to actively expand their presence in the APAC region through partnerships, collaborations, and strategic investments to provide reliable and high-quality manufacturing services.

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Players

Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takara Bio Inc., Cellular Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., and Samsung Biologics among others.

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Industry News

In May 2023, Elevate Bio LLC, a U.S. based biotech firm, raised USD 401 million in a Series D funding round to strengthen its technology platforms, including Life Edit and iPSCs, for expediting the design, production, and development of cell & gene therapies.

