Market Study on Cell Separation: Growing need for stem cells to Propagate the Cell Separation Market

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the study, the global Cell Separation Market was valued at US$ 8.1 Bn in 2021, and it is also expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.5% over the assessment period of 2023-2032. The Cell Separation Market is projected to reach US$ 95.5 Bn by 2032. Cell separation market through biomolecule isolation application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

Persistence Market Research, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that the Cell Separation Market is expected to witness steady growth backed by the surge in demand of consumables, which constitutes the largest market of the Cell Separation industry.

The Global Cell Separation market is rapidly expanding, owing to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and expanded cell therapy-based research efforts. Furthermore, growing government funding in the biotechnology sector, as well as advancements in separation technologies, are assisting in the growth of the worldwide cell separation technologies market.

North America accounts for the largest market share, attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region and high expenditure on research and development. Whereas, in Asia Pacific, the rising frequency of chronic illnesses and improving healthcare infrastructure is fuelling the growth of the market growth in the region.

The fast rise of the cell isolation market in emerging nations can be attributed to increased spending in cell biology research and the growing presence of market participants in emerging areas. For example, Indian pharmaceutical firms are actively spending in R&D in order to bring innovative drugs to market. Such expenditures are expected to enhance demand for cell isolation products in the country during the next few years. Furthermore, the increased use of microfluidics technology will bring considerable opportunities to the market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the players in the cell separation market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Stemcell Technologies, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Terumo BCT, BD Biosciences, Becton Dickinson, and Merck KGaA.

Some of the recent developments of key Cell Separation providers are as follows:

In October 2020, Serena Bright will be available in the United States owing to a supply deal made by GE Healthcare. Serena Bright is the first contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution in the industry that will aid physicians and patients in their fight against breast cancer.

In August 2020, Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics business introduced the ARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) test. At 15-30 days after illness onset, the novel IgM antibody test achieved 99.9% specificity versus 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cell Separation market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Consumable, Instruments), by Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), by Technique (Centrifugation, Surface marker, Filtration), by Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Regeneration, In Vitro Diagnostics, Therapeutics), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

