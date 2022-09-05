Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.9 Billion by the end of 2032, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. dominates the North American region and held a total share of about 96.8% in 2021. The country is expected to continue to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of sickle cell disease in the country and presence of a large number of gene & cell and tissue-based therapeutic developers are likely to drive growth.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, valuation of the global cell therapy manufacturing market was around US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 14.2% over the forecast period. The market is expected to reach US$ 13.9 Bn in 2032.

Cell therapies are utilized widely to treat viral infections, cancer, hemoglobinopathies, and hereditary immunological disorders. Introduction of reagents and closed system automated equipment for the manufacturing of cellular therapies is an outcome of the increasing research activities in the field of such therapies.

A decentralized manufacturing model for clinical trials in cell therapies engaging multiple sites are being favored across the globe. Such instances advocate the treatment of patients using cells, which are produced by utilizing automated equipment at each participating center by considering a single, centrally held investigational new drug application (IND).

Many academic centers are nowadays investing in the development of such automated devices for point-of-care manufacturing and engagement in decentralized multi-center clinical trials. The global cell therapy manufacturing market would thus observe a boom in the next decade. Besides, introduction of novel therapies licensed by regulatory bodies for targeted therapeutic approach would further propel the overall growth in the market during the projected period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By source, the autologous segment held a global market share of about 56.0% in 2021.

in 2021. Based on indication, the cancer segment held nearly 31.0% in 2021 in the cell therapy manufacturing market.

in 2021 in the cell therapy manufacturing market. In terms of purpose, the clinical segment accounted for around 42.0% of the global market share in 2021.

of the global market share in 2021. Injectable route of administration of cell therapies generated a global market share of around 44.0% in 2021.

in 2021. By cell type, the hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) segment held a share of around 25.0% in the global cell therapy manufacturing market in 2021.

in the global cell therapy manufacturing market in 2021. By end use, the hospital settings category generated a share of around 38.1% in 2021 in the global cell therapy manufacturing market.

in 2021 in the global cell therapy manufacturing market. China held a share of around 38.2% in 2021 in the East Asia cell therapy manufacturing market.

“Increasing number of research activities by key companies to reduce risks and get ready for a highly productive future are anticipated to drive the market. Besides, they are striving to develop innovative technologies that can assist investigators in automating their processes for gaining success in future,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Key players in the cell therapy manufacturing market are focusing on R&D activities to initiate regenerative medicine manufacturing. Moreover, they are promoting commercial manufacturing for their clients by offering novel solutions to cell therapy developers.

For instance,

In March 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific presented a new large-volume electroporation system, the purpose of which is to simplify cell therapy development. The company aims to simplify transition from clinical development to commercial manufacturing among cell therapy developers.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific presented a new large-volume electroporation system, the purpose of which is to simplify cell therapy development. The company aims to simplify transition from clinical development to commercial manufacturing among cell therapy developers. Charles River Laboratories’ Memphis plant became the first CDMO in North America to manufacture commercial allogeneic cell therapies after receiving European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval in August 2022.

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cell therapy manufacturing market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global cell therapy manufacturing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Players:

Merck KGaA

Avantor, Inc.

Cell Therapies Pty Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Catalent, Inc

Bio-Techne

Cytiva

Lonza

The Discovery Labs

BIOCENTRIQ

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

WuXi AppTec.

OXGENE

Pharmaron

Aldevron

FLODESIGN SONICS

Exothera

Key Segments Covered in Cell Therapy Manufacturing Industry

By Source:

Autologous

Allogenic

By Indication:

HIV

Autoimmune Disorders

Immune Deficiencies

Cancer

Neurological Disorders

By Manufacturing Purpose:

Clinical

Commercial

Pre-clinical

By Route of Administration:

Topical

Injectable

Infusion

Implantable Bio-Scaffold

By Cell Type:

Hematopoietic (Blood-Forming) Stem Cells (HSC)

Skeletal Muscle Stem Cells

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Lymphocytes

Dendritic Cells

Pancreatic Islet Cells

CAR-T Cells

By End User:

Hospital Settings

Intensive Outpatient Treatment Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

