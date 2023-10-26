Increasing research and innovations in treatment methods will continue to grow the market. Increasing investments and an aging population will lead to increased demand for cell therapies.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The market for cell therapy was valued at US$ 10 million US$ 10 million in 2022. The CAGR between 2022 and 2032 is expected to reach 18.7%. By 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 54.6 million . Several rare and genetic diseases are being treated with cell therapies. Researchers will continue to investigate these conditions, and clinical trials will develop, which may increase demand for cell therapies.

An individual’s genetic and immunological profile can be tailored by cell therapy to provide highly personalized treatments. Personalized medicine and genomics could increase the demand for cell therapies. Degenerative diseases and injuries can often be treated with regenerative medicine, which often uses stem cells. Global demand for regenerative cell therapies may increase as the population ages and suffers injuries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63273

Several types of autoimmune diseases are also being studied using cell therapies. With their effectiveness, these therapies might be more in demand. Cell therapies could become more affordable and accessible as biotechnology and manufacturing processes advance.

By evaluating and approving new cell therapies, such as those approved by the FDA in the United States and the EMA in Europe, regulatory agencies can improve confidence in the safety and efficacy of these therapies, therefore increasing their demand.

Key Findings of Market Report

The United Kingdom is forecast to see a CAGR of 21.4% in cell therapy between 2022 and 2032.

Cell therapy is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.5 billion in Japan.

The cell therapy market in South Korea is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1 billion by 2032.

Cell therapy market revenue for research-use types increased by 18.2% over the forecast period.

The autologous therapies market generated the highest revenue, along with a CAGR of 18.2%, during the forecast period.

Market Trends for Cell Therapy

A growing number of diseases are becoming chronic and degenerative, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and neurological disorders. With an increasing number of patients suffering from these conditions, cell therapy offers a promising treatment option.

Several types of cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases can be treated with cell therapy, which provides innovative treatment options. These therapies are considered potential solutions by patients and healthcare providers.

The use of stem cells is a fundamental component of regenerative medicine. Regeneration and functional recovery of tissues and organs can be achieved with this procedure. Age-related conditions, such as osteoarthritis and neurodegenerative diseases, are becoming more common as the global population ages. A significant role can be played by cell therapy in the management of these conditions.

Several clinical trials have proven the effectiveness of cell therapy, boosting its popularity. The use of CAR-T cells in the treatment of certain types of cancer has shown remarkable results, attracting significant investment and interest. With advancements in stem cell research, gene editing, and biotechnology, cell therapies are now safer, more effective, and more scalable.

Public and private investments in research and development have accelerated the innovation and availability of cell therapy therapies. Globalization of healthcare and patients’ desire for advanced treatments are driving the global demand for cell therapy products and services.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=63273

Global Market for Cell Therapy Regional Outlook

North America is expected to drive demand for cell therapy in the market. Clinical trials and therapies involving CAR-T cells have generated widespread interest and increased demand. Cancer and other chronic diseases are becoming more prevalent as the population in North America ages. advanced treatments, such as cell therapy, is growing demand for cell therapy in coming years.

Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand for cell therapy in the market. A rise in government funding and investments will drive demand for cell therapy. FDA approvals for various indications of cell therapy have expanded treatment options in the United States.

Research and development have led to the development of new and innovative treatments. As patients and healthcare professionals become more aware of cell therapy’s potential, its demand is on the rise.

Global Cell Therapy: Key Players

Several local and global players dominate cell therapy markets. The number of local players entering the market will increase over the next few years, which will intensify competition. Companies that manufacture cell therapy products use various marketing strategies.

Key players in specializing in cell therapy include:

Smith & Nephew

NuVasive

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Kolon Tissue Gene

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Cells for Cells

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Key Developments in the Global Cell Therapy Market

In October 2023, AGC Biologics, a world-leading CDMO, announced that it would be providing services to Medigene AG. Medigene has entered into an agreement with AGC Biologics to provide an autologous production service for next-generation cancer therapies. At AGC Biologics’ Cell and Gene Center of Excellence in Milan, Medigene’s product candidate will undergo a process transfer and clinical manufacturing.

In October 2023, Regen BioPharma, Inc. previously announced that it would initiate studies aimed at validating its DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic and identifying new, unexpected, potentially valuable findings for developing cell therapies for autoimmune disorders.

Global Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

By Use Type

Clinical use Therapeutic Area Cell Type

Research Use

By Therapy Type

Allogenic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Place an Order Copy of Cell Therapy Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=63273<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com