Cell therapy breakthroughs for the treatment of numerous chronic diseases present profitable potential for market participants. Companies are working to increase the efficacy and safety of cell treatments in order to give better disease management results for patients.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the global cell therapy technologies market was estimated to be worth $14.9 billion USD. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 36.0 billion by the end of 2031.

The cell therapy market is expected to grow steadily due to the rising frequency of chronic diseases, increased use of regenerative treatments, and an increase in the number of clinical trials focusing on the advancement of cellular therapies.

Chronic diseases and ailments are on the rise all over the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Altas, roughly 573 million persons worldwide will have diabetes in 2021, with the figure anticipated to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. As a result, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government support, and multiple enterprises spending extensively on stem cell therapy studies and development are expected to drive market expansion.

The demonstrated efficacy of cell therapy products, together with increasingly favorable regulations on cell therapy study and manufacturing, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast time frame. Stem cell therapies are being researched for problems including spinal cord injury, cardiovascular conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases. Continuous study and development of product initiatives aim to broaden the range of available cell therapies while improving security, efficiency, and availability.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

In 2022, the autologous segment accounted for 51% of the worldwide cell treatment technologies market.

During the projection period, North America is expected to account for 65% of the market.

Over the projection period, the European market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10%.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9%.

In 2022, the global industry was valued at US$ 13.48 billion

Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The cancer segment is expected to dominate the worldwide cell treatment technologies market during the estimated time frame, based on application. Cancer is a major public health issue that affects millions of people worldwide, and there is a substantial unmet need for effective therapies.

Cell treatments, such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, have shown encouraging outcomes in the treatment of certain diseases, particularly hematological malignancies like leukemia and lymphoma. These medicines include reprogramming a patient’s immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells, providing a potential therapeutic approach.

Cryopreservation techniques are critical for long-term cell storage and transfer. Businesses are working to enhance cryopreservation procedures that keep cells viable, functional, and genetically stable during the freezing and thawing processes. These developments ensure that viable cells are available at the moment of therapy management, even when logistical obstacles with cell transportation and storage exist.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Regional Analysis

North America has a high frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart conditions, and autoimmune illnesses, all of which are significant indications for cell treatments. The vast patient population and rising need for effective therapies both add to market expansion.

Europe has seen a rising emphasis on encouraging innovation and developing cell therapy research. The region is home to a number of prestigious educational institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology firms that contribute to the creation of cutting-edge cell therapies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has designed a regulatory framework specifically tailored for advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs), which include cell treatments, in terms of regulatory breakthroughs. This framework, in conjunction with the EMA’s Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme, expedites the evaluation and approval of promising medications, encouraging their rapid accessibility to patients.

Asia Pacific has a big patient population, especially in nations like China and India, where chronic diseases are prevalent. This represents a large commercial opportunity for cell treatment technology. Furthermore, Asia Pacific countries have been investing in R&D, creating linkages between academics, and industry.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cell therapy technologies market report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

GE Healthcare

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

Sartorius AG

Lonza Group

Terumo Corporation

Curate Biosciences

To grow their footprint and enhance their market share, these businesses have used techniques such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new product releases.

Curate Biosciences launched the Curate Cell Processing System to the market in January 2023, marking its official commercial launch. This ground-breaking method improves the development of starting materials for CAR-T cancer therapies and other cell-based therapy approaches, making it a field-leading solution.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Key Segments

Cell Type Allogeneic Blood Cells Others Autologous Human Embryonic Stem Cells Hematopoietic Stem Cells Mesenchymal Stem Cells Other

Product Tissue Digestion Instrumentation Consumables & Reagents Cell Selection / Cell Isolation Instrumentation Consumables & Reagents Cell Viability Testing Instrumentation Consumables & Reagents Cell Transduction / Transfection Instrumentation Consumables & Reagents Cell Expansion Instrumentation Consumables & Reagents Quality Control Testing Instrumentation Consumables & Reagents

Technology/Method Tissue Digestion Cell Selection / Cell Isolation Immunomagnetic Cell separation (IMS) Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Density Gradient Centrifugation Microfluidic Cell Separation (MCS) Others Cell Viability Testing Tetrazolium Reduction Assays Protease Viability Marker Assay Concept ATP Assay Real-time Assay Others Cell Transduction/Transfection Cationic-lipid Mediated Transfection Calcium Phosphate Transfection Viral Transfection Electroporation Others Cell Expansion 3D cell culture Roller Bottle Culture Cell Culture Scale-up Systems Spinner Flask Culture Others Quality Control Testing Endotoxin Mycoplasma Others

Application Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Cardiovascular Disorders Orthopedic Disorders Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

