CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. – Have You Invested In Cellcom Israel Ltd. And Suffered Significant Losses? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims On Behalf of Cellcom Israel Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (“Cellcom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEL) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 31, 2021, Cellcom announced that Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd., “. . . [Cellcom’s] cellular sharing network partner, . . . sent . . . an annulment notice of the sharing agreement, alleging that the Company has materially breached the sharing agreement by acquiring Golan Telecom’s share capital and termination of Golan’s MNO license.”

On this news, Cellcom’s stock price dropped $0.23 per share, closing at $3.83 per share on February 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

