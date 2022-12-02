– Includes oral presentation for 1.5 mg/kg cold urticaria cohort –

– Company to host webcast conference call on Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 am ET –

HAMPTON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that multiple presentations from the barzolvolimab development program will be presented at the 6th GA2LEN Global Urticaria Forum (GUF) being held December 7-8 in Berlin, Germany. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website on December 6th.

Presentations at GUF 2022 are outlined below and include new data from both the Phase 1b 1.5 mg/kg cohort conducted in cold urticaria and long term follow data from the Phase 1b 3.0 mg/kg cohorts conducted in cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism. The chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and wound healing presentations are Encore presentations and do not include new data.

WEDNESDAY, December 7, 2022

Oral: “Cold urticaria patients achieve complete response with 1.5 mg/kg barzolvolimab” – Session III: Urticaria treatments and predictors of response | 18:07-18:16 CET

THURSDAY, December 8, 2022

Poster: “Barzolvolimab-induced response and mast cell suppression are durable and linked” | 10:00 to 11:10 CET

ENCORE Oral: “Multi-dosed barzolvolimab is effective in chronic spontaneous urticaria” – Session IV: Treatment of urticaria | 09:05-09:14 CET

ENCORE Poster: Mast cell reduction does not impair human cutaneous wound healing

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call/webcast to discuss the data at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

(508) 864-8337

scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

ptill@meru.com