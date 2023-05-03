PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date: May 16, 2023 Conference: Needham & Co. Technology & Media Conference Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. ET Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: May 21, 2023 Conference: Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference Presentation Time: 5:35 p.m. ET Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Date: May 23, 2023 Conference: J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Presentation Time: 5:15 p.m. ET Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: June 1, 2023 Conference: TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: June 8, 2023 Conference: William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference Presentation Time: 9:40 a.m. ET Format: Presentation Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference Cellebrite executives: Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer

Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760