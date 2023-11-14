Marcus Jewell, Cellebrite’s Global Chief Revenue Officer Cellebrite Continues Global Growth with Appointment of First Global Chief Revenue Officer, Marcus Jewell

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that signals international momentum and market leadership, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today the appointment of Marcus Jewell as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective November 15, 2023.

As CRO, Mr. Jewell will oversee worldwide sales for both the public and private sectors in support of the Company’s strategic priorities. Together with the executive leadership team, Jewell will operate from Cellebrite’s American headquarters in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and report directly into CEO Yossi Carmil.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to the team and are confident his deep expertise will help further our leadership in the digital intelligence space, build our business in the private sector, and help customers harness the power of the cloud,” says Carmil. “With a growing global customer base, a legacy for industry-leading end-to-end solutions, and a dedicated, talented team, we have an amazing opportunity before us to elevate the Cellebrite suite and brand. Marcus’s hiring punctuates this moment and underscores our commitments to recruiting outstanding talent, scaling our business, and continuing to invent and advance our innovative technology in the field.”

Mr. Jewell brings over 25 years’ experience in senior-level sales and management to his new role, including an impressive five-year stint at Juniper Networks where he drove 50+% growth year-over-year and oversaw more than $5B in sales. He is skilled at leading high-performing global sales organizations, entering and managing international markets, and setting and achieving ambitious growth and profitability targets. In his roles at Mitel Networks and Brocade, he significantly increased market share, broadened customer bases and introduced the companies to new regions. Most recently, Mr. Jewell served as CRO at CSS LLC, the parent company of CloudKitchens, where he directed sales, marketing and customer success teams globally.

“I am excited to be joining Cellebrite and be part of this Company’s relentless rise and growth as a force of public good and truth,” said Marcus Jewell, incoming Global Chief Revenue Officer, Cellebrite. “As the pioneer in digital intelligence solutions, I am inspired by Cellebrite’s 20+ years of innovation and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate revenue growth, enhance and expand the scope of our customer relationships in both public and private sectors by deliver outstanding training, service and support to the thousands of professionals who rely on our technology every day.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Note: References to our website and the websites of third parties mentioned in this press release are inactive textual references only, and information contained therein or connected thereto is not incorporated into this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: Marcus Jewell’s potential contributions in leading Cellebrite’s sales activities to fortify its leadership in digital forensic units, extend its reach into investigative units, build its business in the private sector and help its customers harness the power of the cloud; our plans to work together to build on our business momentum and accelerate our top-line growth over the long term; our commitment to further scale our business, drive profitable growth and enable customers in both the public and private sectors to effectively and efficiently address the challenges they face; and helping our teams drive strong revenue growth, enhance and expand the scope of our customer relationships and deliver outstanding training, service and support to the thousands of professionals who rely on our technology every day. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; its dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; risks associated with the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications + Content Operations

+1-404-804-5910

victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

Investors

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-973-206-7760

investors@cellebrite.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab051ef0-fdaf-48b6-9cd9-ad1908d4cac4