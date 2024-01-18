NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – NASDAQ: CLLS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced that it has drawn down the second tranche of €15 million (“Tranche B”) under the credit facility agreement for up to €40 million entered into with the European Investment Bank (the “EIB) on December 28, 2022 (the “Finance Contract”). Tranche B is expected to be disbursed by the EIB by January 25, 2024. The Company plans to use the proceeds of Tranche B towards the development of its pipeline of allogeneic CAR T-cell product candidates: UCART22, UCART20x22, and UCART123.