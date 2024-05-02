NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today the resignation of Mr. Bing Wang from his position of the Company with immediate effect, and the concomitant appointment of Mr. Arthur Stril as interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. Bing Wang.

Mr. Stril joined Cellectis in 2018 as Vice President, Corporate Development, and was appointed Chief Business Officer in 2020. He has been managing Cellectis’ business development and portfolio management teams and most recently led the execution of the Company’s strategic collaboration and investment agreements with AstraZeneca. As interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Stril will oversee the finance and investor relations functions, and continue to oversee the business development functions. He will remain based in Cellectis’ New York office.

“On behalf of Cellectis’ Board and team, I would like to warmly thank Bing for his contribution to the Company during his tenure, he was a key member of our leadership team during important corporate moments. We wish only the best for Bing and his family,” said André Choulika, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cellectis.

“While I will undoubtedly miss Bing, we are extremely excited about our next phases of growth and the nomination of Arthur as the interim CFO. Arthur has a deep knowledge and understanding of Cellectis. He will be of tremendous value to Cellectis as interim CFO as we advance our critical pipeline of assets into expansion and pivotal trials and explore new opportunities. Arthur’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Cellectis’ values and vision for the future. As for the past years, he will be instrumental as we progress in the development of therapies for hard-to-treat cancer patients.”

“I am very excited to step into the role of interim CFO and contine to work with Cellectis’ teams, shareholders and partners at such an important moment for the company,” said Arthur Stril. “I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum of the recent years, as Cellectis keeps executing on its clinical trials, internal manufacturing, groundbreaking innovation, and strategic partnerships with leaders in the cell and gene therapy space.”

Mr. Stril began his career at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition, controlling global pharmaceutical mergers. He later became head of the Hospital Financing Unit at the French Ministry of Health. Since 2023, Mr. Stril serves on the board of directors of Primera Therapeutics as a director designated by Cellectis. Mr. Stril graduated with a Master of Mathematics from Cambridge University and a Master of Physics from the École Normale Supérieure and holds immunotherapy and immuno-oncology diplomas from the University of Paris. Mr. Stril is also a member of the French Corps des Mines and is on the Board of Advisors of non-profit Life Science Cares.

