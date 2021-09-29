Cellular Concrete Market to Value USD 3B by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Major cellular concrete market participants include Cematrix Corporation, Cell-Crete Corporation, Conco, Aerix Industries, CellFill, LLC, Laston Italiana S.P.A., GEOFILL LLC, among others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cellular concrete market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Proliferating infrastructure development projects across the globe along with a positive outlook of residential & commercial construction sectors will drive the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Cellular concrete is used in a wide range of infrastructure projects, such as road construction, bridge abutment, void filling, and geotechnical application, among others. The material is gaining popularity in the construction industry, owing to several benefits such as cost-effectiveness, lightness, longevity, and excellent acoustic and thermal insulations. The foam concrete solutions contain around 40% to 80% of air by volume, making them lighter as compared to other conventional construction materials, such as clay bricks, concrete blocks, and others.

Void filling applications are expected to showcase a growth rate of a 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. The foam concrete is used in several void fill projects, such as filling voids behind archways, landscaping, and refurbishing damaged sewerage systems, along with the production of masonry units. Medium-density foam concrete is mainly used in these applications. The advantages, such as easy flowability and pumping and efficiency in filling minute gaps, are supporting its usage in void filling applications. Further, the usage of these products saves time, owing to the elimination of excavation and removal of underground structures, thereby providing a cost-effective solution.

Low-density foam concrete dominates the cellular concrete market and generated around USD 1.13 billion in revenue in 2020. Low-density products are below 600 kg/m3 with excellent flowability characteristics. These density solutions are widely used in road infrastructure projects, geotechnical applications, and others. The rising investments in road infrastructure development projects across the globe, along with the growing usage of these products in the U.S., the UK, Germany, and other European countries, will drive the segment’s growth.

The European cellular concrete market is growing at a considerable rate and generated over USD 510 million in revenue in 2020. Ongoing construction of several road infrastructure projects in the region, coupled with the presence of several manufacturers, is supporting the market growth. The growing awareness toward the usage of green construction materials in building projects, along with the development of old houses in the region, is expected to support the market growth.

Commercial building users are expected to showcase a growth rate of over a 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Proliferating commercial space development projects across the globe along with rising usage of these products in several non-load bearing substructure of buildings are supporting the segment growth. Proliferating industrialization in Asia Pacific and the growing demand for several new commercial office spaces in region will further provide market expansion opportunities.

Some of the key findings in cellular concrete market report are:

Growing awareness about the usage of foam concrete in non-load bearing substructures of building construction across the globe will support the cellular concrete industry expansion.

Usage of foam concrete in road construction, bridge abutment, and the replacement of EPS blocks, rigid insulation, etc., are the key market trends.

Asia Pacific is the major consumer of cellular concrete products across the globe.

Industry players are focused on mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, strategic partnerships & joint ventures, and securing contracts through regional governments.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Cellular Concrete industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2017 -2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin

3.3.2 Value addition

3.3.3 Raw material analysis

3.3.3.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.3.4 Distribution Channel analysis

3.3.5 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.3.6.1 List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.6.2 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.6.3 List of key/potential customers

3.4 Industry Impact Forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Rise in construction spending

3.4.1.2 High demand of warehouses and distribution center space

3.4.1.3 Rising demand for high-strength and lightweight construction components

3.4.1.4 Persistent need to reduce maintenance cost for building and construction activities in Asia Pacific

3.4.1.5 Residential & commercial construction growth and expansion in infrastructural renovation projects

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 High production cost of cellular concrete materials

3.4.2.2 Fluctuating raw material cost

3.5 Analyst review

3.5.1 Opportunities for cellular concrete in construction industry

3.6 Properties of lightweight cellular concrete (LCC)

3.6.1 Advantages of cellular concrete

3.7 Comparison of cellular concrete with other conventional construction materials

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9 Regulatory trends

3.9.1 U.S.

3.9.2 Europe

3.9.3 China

3.9.4 ACI Regulations

3.10 Porter analysis

3.10.1 Supplier power

3.10.2 Buyer power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrant

3.10.4 Threat of substitute

3.10.5 Industry rivalry

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.11.1 Top players overview, 2020

3.11.2 Strategy dashboard

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 Innovation and sustainability

3.13.1 Patent analysis

3.13.2 Technology landscape

3.14 Regional price trends

3.14.1 Cost structure analysis

3.14.2 COVID-19 impact on price trends

3.15 COVID-19 impact on demand for cellular concrete

