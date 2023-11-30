Key cellular health screening market players include Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Bloom Diagnostics, Cell Science System Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings.

New York , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cellular health screening market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 93 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 13 billion in the year 2023. The growth of this market can be primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer all over the world. In 2022, in the United States around 1.9 cancer cases were reported and 609,360 people lost their lives due to cancer. In order to offer proper treatment on time cell analyzing aids in the detection of malignancies before they spread in the whole body.

The detection of malignancies before the visibility of symptoms is possible with the aid of cell health screening. The rising use of cellular health screening in customized medicine and the government’s increased emphasis on preventative care are both responsible for the market’s expansion.

For market participants in this industry, the potential uses of cellular health screening in customized medicine have created tremendous growth potential. In prostate cancer and breast cancer cells grown in the lab, researchers were able to inhibit telomerase activity, leading to tumor growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, has heightened the importance of early detection and monitoring at the cellular level. Cellular health screening provides insights into cellular changes that may precede the manifestation of clinical symptoms, allowing for proactive management of chronic conditions.

Cellular Health Screening Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The blood segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Demand for Testing Solutions Based on Preventive Healthcare to Boost Market Growth

A rise in outreach efforts by organizations worldwide has increased the necessity for evaluating preventative healthcare-based solutions. Collaboration efforts performed by organizations like the WHO, CDC, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and National Cervical Cancer Coalition to encourage cervical cancer screening are one of the major key aspects expected to push cellular health screening market expansion in the near future. Numerous studies have demonstrated a relationship between telomere length and malignancies. In cancer that has advanced more severely, a decrease in telomere length as a form of tumor suppressor comes out to be a key impact. Telomere length has been shown to be influenced by a variety of factors, including infections, inflammation, and stress. Inflammation, in particular, induces oxidative stress, which leads to telomere erosion. According to studies, telomere maintenance has a substantial impact on how environmental, habits and genetic variables influence aging and related illnesses. In order to comprehend biological aging and genetic diseases, it is necessary to grasp how quickly telomeres change. In addition, telomere shortening has been associated with aging-related diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and weakened immune systems.

Cellular Health Screening Market: Regional Overview

The global market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Chronic Disease Burden to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The cellular health screening market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The rising burden of chronic diseases in North America is a significant driver for the growth of the market. Chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer often manifest at the cellular level before clinical symptoms become apparent. Cellular health screening allows for the early detection of cellular abnormalities, enabling timely intervention and personalized management strategies. As the prevalence of chronic diseases continues to increase, the demand for comprehensive cellular health assessments is on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of ten deaths in the United States, and treating these diseases accounts for 90% of the nation’s healthcare spending. Advancements in omics technologies, including genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, contribute significantly to the growth of the cellular health screening market in North America. These technologies provide a comprehensive understanding of cellular function, allowing for in-depth analysis at the molecular level. The integration of multi-omics approaches enhances the precision and accuracy of cellular health assessments, facilitating early detection of cellular abnormalities and providing valuable insights for personalized medicine.

Increasing Aging Population to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific cellular health screening market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. The rapidly aging population in Asia Pacific is a significant driver for the growth of the cellular health screening market. Aging is associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases and cellular dysfunction. Cellular health screening allows for the early detection of age-related cellular changes, enabling proactive health management and personalized interventions. As the elderly population continues to grow, there is a rising demand for advanced healthcare technologies, including cellular health screening, to address age-related health challenges. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 years and older in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to reach nearly 1.3 billion by 2050. The escalating incidence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is a key driver for the cellular health screening market in Asia Pacific. These conditions often manifest at the cellular level before clinical symptoms appear. Cellular health screening provides a means to detect cellular abnormalities early, facilitating timely intervention and personalized treatment plans. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, there is a growing need for comprehensive cellular health assessments.

Cellular Health Screening, Segmentation by Sample

Blood

Saliva

Serum

Urine

Amongst these segments, the blood segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The escalating incidence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is a major growth driver for the blood sample segment in diagnostic testing. Blood samples serve as valuable specimens for the detection and monitoring of various chronic conditions. As the global burden of chronic diseases continues to rise, the demand for blood-based diagnostic tests, such as blood panels and biomarker assessments, is increasing to facilitate early detection and management. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for approximately 71% of global deaths, and the incidence is rising, with an estimated 41 million deaths annually. Advances in precision medicine, which tailors medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, are boosting the demand for comprehensive blood-based diagnostic tests. Blood samples provide a wealth of molecular and genetic information that can be analyzed to identify specific biomarkers and genetic variations. This enables personalized treatment strategies based on an individual’s unique health profile, driving the adoption of blood sample-based tests in the era of precision medicine.

Cellular Health Screening, Segmentation by Collection Site

Home

Office

Hospital

Diagnostic Labs

Amongst these segments, the home segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of telehealth services is a significant driver for the growth of the home segment. Telehealth allows individuals to receive medical consultations, monitor chronic conditions, and access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes. With the proliferation of digital health platforms and virtual consultations, the home segment is expanding as a hub for healthcare delivery, fostering convenience and accessibility for patients. The aging population contributes to the growth of the home segment as older adults prefer to receive healthcare services in the familiar and comfortable environment of their homes. Home healthcare services include nursing care, rehabilitation, and monitoring of chronic conditions. The demand for home-based healthcare solutions is rising, driven by the desire for aging individuals to maintain independence while receiving necessary medical attention. Advancements in remote patient monitoring technologies contribute to the growth of the home segment. The global remote patient monitoring sales are expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2023.

Cellular Health Screening, Segmentation by Type

Single-test Panels

Telomere Tests

Oxidative Stress Tests

Inflammation Tests

Heavy Metals Tests

Multi-test Panels

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cellular health screening market that are profiled by Research Nester are Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Bloom Diagnostics, Cell Science System Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Bloom Diagnostics announced the introduction of the new Bloom Inflammation Test, which measures C-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood to detect inflammation in the body.

QIAGEN NV launched QIAstat Dx Rise and innovative panels. The QIA stat-Dx Rise and its test cartridges provide a self-contained system for easy sample preparation and processing.

