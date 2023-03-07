The increasing demand for textile products, coupled with the growing disposable income and consumer expenditure across the globe, is fuelling the expansion of the cellulose fiber market, particularly within the textile and clothing sector, thereby leading to significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cellulose fiber market is anticipated to be worth a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market was valued at US$ 3,825.6 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 5,772.7 Million by 2032.

The growth of the market is attributed to the significant shift of several top companies towards environment-friendly and biodegradable fibers, Such factors are increasing demand for cellulose fibers around the world and are expected to propel the growth of the cellulose fiber market during the forecast period.

Since there is widespread usage of cellulose fibers within the textile and garment industries, the growth in the global textile and apparel industries is on a significant surge. The demand for cellulose fiber is on the rise which is further expected to drive the cellulose fiber market in the future years. Furthermore, cellulose fiber is an outcome of several operations performed on wood pulp derived from plant bark, leaves, and wood. In order to generate cellulose fiber, this wood pulp goes through several chemical steps. Cotton fiber, rayon, flax fiber, and viscose are all examples of cellulose fiber. Some of the most common uses for cellulose fiber are in textiles, fabrics, and filters.

The industrial processing of wood pulp is generated from botanical sources which are further included in the manufacturing of synthetic or man-made fibers. Although, the production of cellulose fibers necessitates the mechanical and chemical processing of wood pulp. The most prevalent rayon variations are triacetate, viscose, and acetate, which are man-made cellulose fibers utilized extensively across end-use industries. Such materials are going to accelerate the demand for the cellulose fiber market during the projection period.

Cellulose Fiber Market Report Highlights

The propelling attention of the world on searching for environmentally friendly and biodegradable fiber is one of the primary factors complementing the cellulose fiber market expansion.

Constant changes can be witnessed in climate, rising environmental pollution and sustainability have gained traction, and an increasing number of businesses are attempting to transition away from the traditionally utilized petrochemical-sourced fibers, which emit enormous amounts of carbon into the environment.

As a result, cellulose fibers are gaining rapid demand, which is expected to propel further across the assessment period, offering a boost to the cellulose fiber market’s growth. In addition to that, increased urbanization and consumer purchasing power, there is a shift from need-based to aspiration-based purchases, which is driving up demand for textiles and apparel.

Recent Developments of Cellulose Fiber Market-

The high cost of cellulose fiber has been a major impediment to the expansion of the global cellulose fiber industry. Moreover, the price of raw materials used in the production of cellulose fiber is volatile and changes on a regular basis, limiting their use in large-scale companies.

The global cellulose fiber industry is known as highly capital-intensive owing to the significant investment in knowledge and cash. The industry’s biggest barrier is known as the large investment in research and development efforts for generating new technologies or products. Furthermore, frequent changes in raw material prices, diminishing cotton supply, and rigorous environmental regulations regarding forests imposed by governments around the world pose significant challenges to the sector.

Competitive Landscape for The Cellulose Fiber Market-

The cellulose fibers market comprises some key players such as Sappi group, Birla Cellulose, Tembec Inc., The Lenzing Group, Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical fiber Co. Ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co., LTD., Ioncell, Bacterial Cellulose Solutions, Manasi Aoyang Technology Co. Ltd.

In 2022, Sappi committed to being a part of the solution and is working to decarbonize its operations. It will cease the use of coal at its German location in Stockstadt as the next step in its long-term global commitment to climate preservation and sustainable production. To that purpose, the mill’s current coal-fired Boiler 9 will be dismantled, and the mill will run solely on renewable biomass and natural gas.

Cellulose Fiber Market by Process of Manufacturing:

Natural Cellulose Fiber Plant-based Cotton Flax (Linen) Jute Wood-based Animal-based Alpaca-based Silk-based

Manufactured Cellulose Fiber:

Semi-Synthetic Rayon or Viscose Modal

Synthetic Nylon Polyester



Cellulose Fiber Market by Application:

Cellulose Fiber for Textiles

Cellulose Fiber for Filtration

Cellulose Fiber for Composite Materials

Cellulose fiber market by Region:

North America Cellulose Fiber Market

Latin America Cellulose Fiber Market

Europe Cellulose Fiber Market

Asia Pacific Cellulose Fiber Market

Middle East & Africa Cellulose Fiber Market

More Insights into the Cellulose Fiber Market

The North American region is expected to dominate the global cellulose fiber market over the assessment period. The region is predicted to account for approximately 23% of the global market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

