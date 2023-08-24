Continues global expansion, extending presence into the Korean, Philippine and Vietnam markets, establishing key relationships with market leading providers and partners

Celona launches private 5G into South East Asia South East Asian Market heats up for private 5G technology

Celona signs MOU with NOW Corporation SanJeet Pandit from Celona signs MOU with NOW tTelecom

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing its global expansion efforts, Celona, a leading innovator of enterprise private wireless systems today announced that it is extending its global presence into South East Asia, entering into strategic partnerships with leading service and solution providers within the Philippines, Korea and Vietnam to deliver next generation 5G LAN solutions to enterprises throughout the region that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.

Driving Celona’s global expansion into the Southeast Asian market, the company has recently signed an MoU with TMT conglomerate NOW Corporation and NOW Telecom in the Philippines, and non-binding agreements with mobile network operators throughout the Southeast Asia including Viettel in Vietnam, and Peratech and WIZCORE in South Korea. In addition, Celona has entered a reseller partnership with Rhodos Consulting Group, Inc. to help facilitate its go-to-market strategy within Korea.

Under the MOUs, the companies will collaborate to develop a service model for jointly offering turnkey Celona 5G stand-alone (SA) private wireless networks to a wide range of vertical markets including ports, transportation hubs, factories, and logistics operations. The partnerships will focus on the integration, interoperability testing, and validation of a Celona’s private 5G solution as well as sales and marketing strategies for delivering private wireless solutions throughout the region. The MoUs provide a strategic direction for the companies leading to a commercial framework in the future.

Celona’s 5G LAN solution will benefit Southeast Asian businesses and operators looking to easily deploy a comprehensive private cellular network that is built on cloud-first architecture, utilizing plug-and-play technology, self-organizing wireless, and sophisticated quality of service features that deliver the highest levels of security, reliability, and deterministic performance.

According to Allied Market Research, the Southeast Asia 5G private network market was valued at US $59.31 million in 2020, and is projected to reach US $1939.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Manufacturing, energy and utilities, transport, and logistics are projected to be among the biggest sectors driving private 5G adoption while increased investment in mobile computing and communication solutions by several countries, coupled with the surge in demand for low latency connectivity, are expected to influence the market growth for private wireless in the region.

Earlier this year, Celona unveiled the industry’s first all-inclusive collection of indoor and outdoor 5G NR products for the U.S. and European markets that support a wide range of international 5G NR bands including n48, n77, n78 and n79.

“We view private networks as the next mobile technology to revolutionize the enterprise as digital transformation initiatives drive business transformation,” said Henry Andrews Abes, NOW Corp. President and CEO.

“As a strategic offshore hub, the Philippines represents a massive opportunity to deliver innovative private networks at scale to what is effectively an untapped market. With a best-in-class private wireless LAN solution purposely architected for the enterprise, Celona is an ideal partner to help us capitalize on this opportunity,” Abes concluded.

“The globalization of private wireless technology is undeniable as organizations look to exploit the benefits of private 5G to modernize operational efficiencies and improve productivity as part of their larger digital transformation efforts,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Celona. “Celona is ideally positioned to capitalize on this worldwide phenomenon and is confident that our market-leading products and technology will play a crucial role in setting the right conditions for scaling private 5G throughout Southeast Asian markets.”

ABOUT CELONA

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company is credited with developing the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey, CBRS-based 4G/5G system that enables enterprises and mobile network operators address the growing demands for more deterministic wireless connectivity for critical business applications and vital use cases not met by conventional wireless alternatives. Celona’s products and technology have been selected and deployed by a wide range of customers including Verizon, NTT, SBA Communications, Standard Steel, Haslam Sports Group, and Schneider Electric. To date, the company has raised $100 million in venture funding from Qualcomm Ventures, NTT Ventures, Digital Bridge, Norwest Venture Partners, Lightspeed and Cervin Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

MEDIA CONTACT

David Callisch

Celona

callisch@celona.io

408-504-5487

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f23a6d3-94e4-4ba7-925d-23bf7f23360b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44b808f7-6290-4799-8624-f51b8b212dba