LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Celona, an innovator and pioneer of private wireless services, has been received the “Smart Warehousing Platform of the Year” award in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Celona’s 5G LAN platform is a comprehensive solution that includes 4G/5G access points and network core, edge hardware and software, radio resource management software, and cloud-based orchestration tools for local visibility and secure network management. The Private 5G platform is ideal for modern warehouse automation.

Its quick setup addresses spotty indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi coverage as well as helping connected workers with their handhelds and tablets, barcode scanners, and voice communications. Worker Safety is also enhanced. The solution addresses Forklift Material Movement, Material handling, Workflow management as well as Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Fulfillment picking, Inventory tracking, and Property Surveillance.

The 5G LAN architecture has been uniquely engineered to ensure friction-free, end-to-end operation. It is the only private 5G architecture to combine direct enterprise network integration, dynamic zero-touch quality of service (QoS) enforcement, and integrated security with an open ecosystem of Celona-certified 5G devices. Organizations can seamlessly integrate private 5G within existing enterprise IP domains, automatically enforce end-to-end QoS without configuring clients, and leverage existing security and firewall services with a central, correlated view of all events across the private 5G network.

The private network is capable of delivering aggregate speeds of up to 1 Gbps with latency rates of 20-25 milliseconds or less and is ideal for Industry 4.0 applications including real-time asset tracking and management within warehouse environments, and industrial robotics used in logistics. The platform can support new high-bandwidth applications requiring uninterrupted mobility, and predictable wireless performance at low latencies with guaranteed service quality across the whole network.

“With increasing labor shortages and shipment volume, distribution centers have turned to automation. However, maintaining reliable and secure indoor/outdoor connectivity is critical. Celona’s future-proof wireless solution was developed in response to Wi-Fi connectivity issues across warehouses to mitigate disruptions and inaccuracies,” said Rajeev Shah, CEO and co-founder of Celona. “We believe the success of digital transformation efforts will be predicated on the adoption and use of private 5G. Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for recognizing that our private 5G LAN platform brings together all the requisite components for building a high-performance private 5G network for logistics and supply companies everywhere.”

“The unique standards-based 5G LAN architecture from Celona provides the performance, reliability, and security of private 5G technology within a turnkey platform. Smart solutions for warehouses are designed to improve productivity and operational efficiency. This technology is useless without robust connectivity,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Celona’s new private 5G portfolio is not only the most comprehensive but is also fundamental in a new era of applications that demand the highest levels of network performance, security and predictability. We’re pleased to award Celona with ‘Smart Warehousing Platform of the Year!’”

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company is credited with developing the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey, 4G/5G system that enables enterprises and mobile network operators address the growing demands for more deterministic wireless connectivity for critical business applications and vital use cases not met by conventional wireless alternatives. Celona’s products and technology have been selected and deployed by a wide range of customers including Verizon, NTT, SBA Communications, Standard Steel, Haslam Sports Group, and Schneider Electric. To date, the company has raised $100 million in venture funding from Qualcomm Ventures, NTT Ventures, Digital Bridge, Norwest Venture Partners, Lightspeed and Cervin Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on LinkedIn.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

