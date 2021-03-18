Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Celularity Announces Fast Track Designation by the FDA for its Natural Killer Cell Therapy CYNK-001 in the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme

Celularity Announces Fast Track Designation by the FDA for its Natural Killer Cell Therapy CYNK-001 in the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, leading the next evolution in cellular medicine with the development of off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta, announced that the company has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy, CYNK-001, for the treatment of adults with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). CYNK-001 is currently being investigated in multiple clinical trials, including a Phase 1 clinical trial for GBM.

“This designation marks a meaningful milestone for Celularity and validates the potential of our approach to change the cell therapy landscape and improve the lives of patients with GBM and beyond,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “We believe the unique attributes of placental-derived cell therapies will allow us to not only overcome the challenges of NK cell proliferation and persistence, but also improve therapeutic availability as compared to adult bone marrow or peripheral blood approaches. We look forward to working more closely with the FDA to advance our clinical trials and, ultimately, to bringing a new potential treatment option to patients suffering from this historically challenging disease.”

About Fast Track Designation

Fast Track Designation is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational product candidates that are intended to treat a serious condition and have the potential to address unmet medical needs. Fast Track Designation offers early and frequent interaction with the FDA on product development and review process. It may also provide for rolling or priority review of a Biologics License Application if certain criteria are met.

About GBM

GBM is a fast-growing glioma that develops from the brain’s supportive tissue. The World Health Organization Classification of Tumors of the Central Nervous System assigns grade IV to GBM and identifies it as the most aggressive malignant brain tumor. Currently, there are no effective long-term treatments for the disease. Patients with GBM have a poor prognosis and usually survive less than 15 months following diagnosis. In spite of treatment, in most patients, the rapidly growing malignant tumor tends to recur within 6-8 months. Treatment of recurrent GBM is challenging due to the lack of standard of care, limited therapeutic options and modest efficacy. At this stage, progression free survival rate at six months is 19% and an objective response rate is less than 10%. Therefore, recurrent GBM is a serious disease and is associated with significant morbidity and a disproportionately high mortality rate.

About CYNK-001 

Celularity’s lead therapeutic program based on its placental-derived unmodified NK cell type is CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified NK cell being developed as a treatment for AML and GBM, as well as COVID-19.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

In January 2021, Celularity entered into a definitive merger agreement with GX Acquisition Corp. to create a publicly listed leader in allogeneic cellular therapy. GX Acquisition Corp. is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GXGX.” Upon closing of the business combination, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, shares of the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CELU.”

To learn more visit www.celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:
Carlos Ramirez
Celularity Inc.
[email protected]

Alexandra Roy
Solebury Trout
[email protected]

Celularity Media Contact
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646)-751-4361
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.