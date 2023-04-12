Hariri, Celularity’s CEO, Chairman and Founder, will open the meeting with the keynote address highlighting recent progress and important next steps for the science of longevity together with Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Senior Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute and former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, announced today that Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, will kick off the International Precision Medicine Center (IPMC) Conference, April 11-12th, in Goyang City, Republic of Korea, delivering the keynote address together with Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Senior Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute and former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This year’s conference theme is, “Beyond Longevity: Live 120 Like 50,” and thought leaders from around the world are expected to participate. Dr. Hariri will drive interactive discussions about the latest advances in cell and gene therapy that contribute to enhanced longevity, how these advances are creating new options in medicine, and new opportunities once thought to be out of reach for people as they age.

“Our understanding of longevity, and the age-related biological processes like frailty that underlie aging, continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Dr. Hariri. “Many of these processes take place at the cellular level, and cell therapy may well offer benefits that extend longevity and performance. The scientific community needs to conduct well-controlled studies to examine this hypothesis thoroughly.”

The conference will conclude with a working session on building a global longevity science hub in Goyang City, Republic of Korea, that is focused on advancing longevity science as its primary mission.

About the International Precision Medicine Center

Located in Goyang City, Republic of Korea, IPMC is devoted to building a global ecosystem and standard service platform of precision medicine and personalized medicine industry. Its mission is to:

Build the world’s first precision medicine center focused on cell therapy;

Take a pioneering role in standardization of future medicine;

Become a base for a service-centric precision medicine business focused on genome and bio-convergence technology;

Organize the world’s largest personalized medicine and preventative medicine conference; and

Serve as a global innovative technology and knowledge hub.

IPMC will be a global bio-service complex to realize the world’s first bio-ecosystem and the starting point of the global smart city. Envisioned to be the world’s first precision medical service and community complex focused on cell therapy, IPMC will contribute to scientific development and discovery of effective treatments for human diseases and will play a pioneering role in future standardization of future medicine.

