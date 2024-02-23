SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, the Web3 platform operator CeluvPlay announced the addition of new core services such as game center and tarot service (coming soon), to its dedicated Decentralized Application (dApp), which provides various entertainment services such as webtoons, mining, and staking, and redesigned its official website.

An official from CeluvPlay highlighted, “We have significantly improved UI and UX to match the Web3 theme park concept,” and added, “Four innovative features have been applied to the platform, integrating NFTs, Games, IP Universe, and Social Life into its dApp called ‘Astian'”.

The ‘Astian dApp’ has been enhanced with various entertainment elements, including mining and staking services, a game center for users to enjoy with their crypto assets, and a tarot service for predicting their future.

The CeluvPlay official stated, “The website renewal and dApp update aim to deliver a superior WEB 3.0 experience to our domestic and international users. ”

For more information, please visit CeluvPlay’s official website https://celuvplay.io .

Social Links

X: https://twitter.com/CeluvPlay

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/celuvplayofficial

Medium: https://medium.com/celuvplay

Telegram: https://t.me/celuvplay_announce

Media contact

Brand: CeluvPlay

Contact: Jane

E-Mail:[email protected]

Website: https://celuvplay.io/

SOURCE: CeluvPlay