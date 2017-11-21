Celyad to Present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celyad (Euronext Brussels:CYAD) (Euronext Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD), a pioneer in the discovery and development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that Patrick Jeanmart, Chief Financial Officer and David Gilham, VP Research and Development of Celyad will present a corporate update at the upcoming 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Celyad’s website at www.celyad.com/en/investors, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s Natural Killer Receptor based T-Cell (NKR-T) platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Boston, Massachusetts. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

For more information about Celyad, please visit: www.celyad.com

For more information, please contact:

For Europe: Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner and Chris Welsh – T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 – [email protected] For France: NewCap

Pierre Laurent and Nicolas Mérigeau – T: + 33(0)1 44 71 94 94 – [email protected] For Belgium: Comfi

Gunther De Backer and Sabine Leclercq – T.: +32 (0)2 290 90 90 – [email protected] For the U.S.: Stern Investor Relations

Will O’Connor and Michael Schaffzin – T.: +1 212.362.1200 – [email protected]

To subscribe to Celyad’s newsletter, visit www.celyad.com

Follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter @CelyadSA