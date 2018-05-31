Cembrit Group A/S unaudited Interim quarterly report Q1 2018, time for publication

The 2018 unaudited Interim quarterly report Q1 2018 for Cembrit Group A/S will be published today on May 31, 2018. The report will be published at 14.00 CET on the company homepage indicated below.
https://www.cembrit.com/about/finance/downloads/
For further information, please contact:
Rikke Alsted Houlberg, +45 99 37 22 22
