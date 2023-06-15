Cement Tiles Market Research Report Information, By Type (S Tile, Corrugated Tile, Flat Tile), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region – Forecast To 2030

New York (US), June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cement Tiles Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cement Tile Market By Technology, by Application, by Material, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, The market for cement tiles can anticipate reaching USD 55,623.70 million by 2030, capturing a growth rate of 6.70 percent between 2022 and 2030.

Market Scope

An inorganic mixture of clay, lime, water, and other compounds is used to create cement tiles, which are used as roofing and/or flooring materials since they are strong but lightweight. There are numerous colors for cement tiles.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The major companies active in the market for cement tiles are

Lafarge (France)

GranitiFiandre S.p.A. (Italy)

Ultra Tile (India)

Ross Roof Group (New Zealand)

Harmouch (Egypt)

Avente Tile (U.S.)

Villa Lagoon Tile (U.S.)

Vande Hey Raleigh Mfg. Inc. (U.S.)

Boral (U.S.)

Uni-Group (U.S.)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 55,623.70 million CAGR 6.70% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Technology, by Application, by Material Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The lightweight Ultra-thin Anti-bacterial properties





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The projected period will see significant expansion in the cement tile industry, which is already seeing high levels of dynamic growth. Durability and ease of maintenance are two aspects that have an impact on the cement tile market’s expansion. Rising disposable incomes along with high urbanization, and industrialization rates, real estate sector expansion, technical improvements, and rising personalization/customization trends are a few of the important elements that are currently propelling the worldwide cement tile market. Local businesses frequently create cement tiles using silica fume, recycled aggregates, and broken glass as well as other recycled resources. Custom floor patterns based on the precise colors chosen by homeowners excite manufacturers.

Exciting prospects are emerging in the construction sector as a result of the development of new and diverse technology. During the projection period, important factors such the recent increase in urbanization and the emphasis on infrastructure development will support cement sales, which in turn will propel market expansion. The cement tile market is also expected to increase as a result of the rising demand for tiles with higher aesthetics, durability, and resistance to moisture and fire. Designed to resemble the appearance of clay, slate, wood, or stone, concrete tile flooring needs to be coated with a high-quality floor sealant after installation.

Concrete tiles come in three key profiles: corrugated tiles, flat tiles, and S-tiles, which frequently mimic wood shakes or slates in appearance. With the advantages of endurance and better materials, tiles help create an authentic, old-world appearance. It delivers a home with unequaled beauty and outstanding curb appeal while capturing all the qualities of natural slate, clay, and wood.



Market Restraints:

As calcium carbonate thermally decomposes to produce lime and carbon dioxide, as well as through the use of energy, mainly from the combustion of fossil fuels, the production of cement contributes to greenhouse gas emissions both directly and indirectly. This factor adds to the hesitation of companies when deciding on the types of construction materials to be used.

Despite these obstacles, the market offers great potential for progress, particularly in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, the creation of novel building techniques and materials, and the expansion of infrastructure building in developing nations.

COVID 19 Analysis

The construction material industry has been adversely affected by the prolonged lockdowns that have been enacted in numerous nations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s quick spread. Due to constraints on construction, particularly in emerging economies, the market for cement tiles has substantially decreased during the epidemic. The market expansion for cement tiles has also been limited by the pause in the restoration of homes and offices. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the manufacture of tiles has been limited to the permissible levels during the lockdown, which has had a considerable negative influence on the market’s expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has had a significant negative impact on the building sector, which has hampered the cement tile market.

With the restart of housing and infrastructure development around the world, the market for cement tiles is anticipated to rebound along with the demand for materials used in construction.



Market Segmentation

By Product

S Tile, Corrugated tiles, Flat tiles, square tiles, rectangular cement tiles, hexagonal cement tiles, and octagonal cement tiles are the key products considered in the study.

Because of its excellent durability and versatility, S Tile is one of the most popular types of tiles. The materials that give the tiles their durability are clay, sand, cement, and mineral fillers. To satisfy various end-use needs, such as thermal insulation, these materials can be increased or decreased in proportion.

By Material Type

Clay and Concrete are the material types listed in the report.

When built in the proper conditions, a concrete tile roof can survive more than 50 years. If we compare this roofing material to other materials, it has one of the longest performance histories. These roofs can endure fire, rot, bug damage, hail, strong winds, and even high winds.

By Application Channel

Residential, Commercial (office, schools, etc.), and Industrial (hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceuticals) are the top applications of cement tiles.

Regional Insights

In the worldwide market, North America occupies the top spot. Governments are observed advancing and growing their respective construction industries in every location. Developing countries in particular are introducing a variety of changes and policies to support the development of their infrastructure and real estate sector. This expansion is anticipated to accelerate the market for modular buildings. Through research and development, it is anticipated that in the near future, tiles will feature smooth surfaces and eco-friendly manufacturing techniques, making them ideal for practically all places. The global construction market is expected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2020, which bodes well for construction companies all over the world. Positive housing trends in North America are the main force behind the growth of the building industry. The direction of spending and employment in the American construction industry currently reflects this. In order to promptly fill domestic orders and make goods that are precisely catered to American consumers’ preferences, overseas manufacturers are likely to increase their manufacturing capacity in the U.S., which will result in a decline in the import share of the cement tile market.

Due to rising building construction and renovation activities that will spur this product’s growth over the projected period, Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market for cement tiles globally.

Given the rise in government spending on construction projects, growing urbanization, and rising consumer disposable income levels, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the regions with the fastest growth during the forecast period. This will lead to an increase in construction projects throughout the region’s nations.

Because governments in various nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, are investing more money in infrastructure development, the Middle East and Africa are expected to be the most alluring markets for cement tiles globally.

