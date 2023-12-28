The Board of Directors recommends that you vote on the proxy card:

“FOR” amending the Company’s Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of Series 1 Preferred Stock to (i) effect a reverse stock split of all of the Company’s outstanding shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series 1 Preferred Stock”), by a ratio of 1 for 2 and (ii) increase the liquidation value and voting rights of the Series 1 Preferred Stock by the same ratio;

And “FOR” approving an adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary and appropriate, as determined by the Board in its sole discretion, to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes at the time of the Special Meeting to approve Proposal 1 or to constitute a quorum.

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, announced that on December 26, 2023, Cemtrex, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), had scheduled a special meeting of stockholders of the Series 1 Preferred Stock (the “Special Meeting”). At the time of the Special Meeting, there were insufficient votes represented by proxy or virtually in person to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Special Meeting. Pursuant to the Company’s Bylaws, if a quorum is not reached in person or as represented by proxy for any duly called meeting of stockholders, the stockholders entitled to vote and present in person or represented by proxy have the power to adjourn the meeting from time to time until holders of the requisite number of shares of stock entitled to vote at the meeting are present in person or represented by proxy. The Special Meeting was adjourned to allow additional time to establish a quorum and for voting. Currently 41.21% of eligible shareholder have participated. The Special Meeting will reconvene on Friday December 29, 2023, 2024 at 12:00 pm. Eastern Time at the 135 Fell Court, Hauppauge, NY 11788. During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to accept stockholder votes.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com .

