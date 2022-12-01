20 Year Operations Veteran to Lead Operational Growth, Oversee Sales and Engineering, and Spearhead Efficiency Initiatives

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) subsidiary Vicon Industries, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, today announced the appointment of Shane Compton as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Vicon Industries.

An accomplished leader in the physical security industry, Compton brings over 20 years of experience as Chief Operations Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Product Officer at industry-leading companies like Costar Technologies and Pelco. During his time at these companies, he led initiatives to transform internal operations, thereby increasing profitability and fostering a truly customer-centric culture. His dedication to user experience has made him instrumental in developing next-generation security solutions and driving stronger long-term customer relationships.

As COO, Compton will lead the company’s global sales, support, operations and engineering teams to sharpen operational efficiencies and deepen Vicon’s commitment to world-class support and customer experience.

“Shane brings unparalleled industry experience and an impressive track record of achieving measurable results and operational excellence throughout his twenty-year career,” said Saagar Govil, President, and CEO at Vicon. “His demonstrated ability to create technology innovation and drive organizational improvements will be instrumental in bringing new perspectives, markets, and sales channels to Vicon. We welcome him as a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate the growth and scale of Vicon’s expanding line of products and software services.”

Compton added, “It is rare to find a company with such a strong legacy as Vicon. This is a testament to the culture, solutions and dedicated team members that have made Vicon what it is today. I am thrilled to join Vicon and help lead the Vicon brand to new heights in the industry. Vicon’s rich physical security solutions are poised to exceed customer expectations in many markets worldwide.”

To learn more about Vicon or the availability of its technology, contact the company by completing the form here or send an email to sales@vicon-security.com.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. www.vicon-security.com

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets including intelligent security, surveillance systems, industrial contracting and predictive maintenance services. For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

