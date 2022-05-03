Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CenExel Acquires iResearch

CenExel Acquires iResearch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Premier CNS-Focused Research Facilities in Georgia Join the CenExel Centers of Excellence Clinical Research Site Network

Clinical research needs the best physicians

Principal Investigators at CenExel iResearch are experienced and dedicated
Principal Investigators at CenExel iResearch are experienced and dedicated

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CenExel announces the acquisition of iResearch (“CenExel iResearch”), a leading multi-specialty research site business with locations in Decatur, GA and Savannah, GA. CenExel iResearch has deep experience conducting Phase I-IV studies, having supported more than 200 clinical trials in both the inpatient and outpatient setting. The primary therapeutic areas served by CenExel iResearch include Psychiatry (Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia), Neurology (Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, Sleep), Vaccine, Women’s Health, and Dermatology studies.

The acquisition of CenExel iResearch further strengthens CenExel’s leading central nervous system (“CNS”) trial capabilities in the Psychiatry and Neurology therapeutic areas, while also bolstering CenExel FCR’s Dermatology expertise. CenExel iResearch’s Decatur location in northeast Atlanta is also highly complementary to CenExel ACMR in west Atlanta, extending CenExel’s patient reach within one of the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., while CenExel iResearch’s Savannah location further expands CenExel throughout Georgia.

CenExel iResearch operates in over 30,000 square feet of state-of-the-art clinical research space, including a 40-bed, 10,000 square foot inpatient unit in Atlanta. CenExel iResearch is led by co-founders Heather Beitz and Sara Castle, who serve as CEO and COO, respectively. Dr. Kimball Johnson serves as the organization’s Medical Director, with 30+ years of experience, as part of the CenExel iResearch team of 10 principal investigators. Zach Mitchell serves as the organization’s Director of Business Development, leading both sales and strategic operations, and will serve in a similar capacity with CenExel iResearch moving forward.

The CenExel Centers of Excellence clinical research site network now comprises 15 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Psychiatry, Neurology, Pain, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic-Bridging, Sleep, and Clinical Pharmacology. Each of the CenExel research units has outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care.

CenExel iResearch will benefit from the CenExel site network’s fully integrated and collaborative processes, which include centralized budgeting, business development, contracting, standard operating procedures, rater training, and quality management, among other functions.

“The CenExel iResearch team has a long track record of delivering outstanding patient recruitment, retention, and high-quality clinical data on behalf of patients and Sponsors alike,” said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Heather Beitz, Sara Castle, Dr. Johnson, and the entire CenExel iResearch team to further strengthen the CenExel network.”

“CenExel has an exceptional team of clinical trial and CNS-focused research experts,” said Heather Beitz, CenExel iResearch CEO, and Sara Castle, CenExel iResearch COO. “We’re excited to leverage CenExel’s site network infrastructure to pursue future growth opportunities together and serve more patients throughout Georgia.”

CenExel was formed in 2018, and since its formation, has strategically invested to support organic growth in its centers of excellence, while also pursuing acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers across the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to drive efficiencies in clinical research, while reducing the costs and development timelines for innovative therapies to advance patient care.

Edgemont Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to iResearch in the transaction.

Media Contact: media@CenexelResearch.com

About CenExel
CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

 

About Edgemont Partners

Now in its 21st year, Edgemont ranks among the most active and best-performing independent healthcare M&A and financial advisors in the U.S. Edgemont focuses on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution to healthcare and life science services and software companies, bringing a steadfast commitment to clients, driven always to prioritize their best interests. Edgemont’s principals have executed 185+ transactions with an aggregate value of $80+ billion.

For more information on Edgemont, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit www.edgemont.com.

Attachment

  • Clinical research needs the best physicians 
CONTACT: David Blackmer
CenExel Clinical Research
866-236-3935
media@cenexelresearch.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.