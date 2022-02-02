Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Center for Autism and Related Disorders Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Center for Autism and Related Disorders Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

CARD Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Webster

Jennifer Webster

CARD President

Alisa Ulrey

Alisa Ulrey

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD®; centerforautism.com), today announced senior leadership changes that further position the organization to deliver high-quality patient care, strong financial performance, and operational excellence as the world’s largest Autism treatment provider.  

CARD is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Jennifer Webster has been named Chief Executive Officer. Webster will oversee CARD’s full business portfolio, focusing on optimizing CARD’s national network of centers, expanding reach to new markets, and ensuring quality of care for patients and families. Webster is a highly accomplished senior finance executive with over 25 years of leadership experience with Fortune 50 companies McKesson and General Electric. She has served as CARD’s Chief Financial Officer for the last three years and replaces Tony Kilgore, who recently resigned.

Along with this change, CARD is also pleased to announce Alisa Ulrey, CARD’s Chief Operating Officer, will transition into a newly created role as President, CARD. Before joining CARD last year, Ulrey served for more than 20 years as a senior operations executive and vice president for Fortune 50 companies CVS Health and Target. During her tenure, Ulrey helped to transform patient and customer experience while building and delivering operational excellence. She will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of CARD.

“Jennifer and Alisa are accomplished and well-respected industry leaders. Serving in these new roles will further strengthen our commitment to excellence in the Autism industry while building opportunities for growth and enhanced patient care. We are excited for CARD’s continued success under their leadership,” said David D’Alessandro, CARD’s Chair of the Board. “The board welcomes Jennifer and Alisa to their new roles and thanks them for their continued commitment to CARD.”

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading Autism expert and clinical psychologist, Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of trained professionals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit centerforautism.com.

###

Attachments

  • CARD Chief Executive Officer
  • CARD President 
CONTACT: Kim R. Todora, CARD Communications
Center for Autism & Related Disorders - CARD®
469.898.8842
kimrtodora@centerforautism.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.