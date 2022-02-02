Center for Autism and Related Disorders Announces Senior Leadership Changes

CARD Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Webster

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD®; centerforautism.com), today announced senior leadership changes that further position the organization to deliver high-quality patient care, strong financial performance, and operational excellence as the world’s largest Autism treatment provider.

CARD is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Jennifer Webster has been named Chief Executive Officer. Webster will oversee CARD’s full business portfolio, focusing on optimizing CARD’s national network of centers, expanding reach to new markets, and ensuring quality of care for patients and families. Webster is a highly accomplished senior finance executive with over 25 years of leadership experience with Fortune 50 companies McKesson and General Electric. She has served as CARD’s Chief Financial Officer for the last three years and replaces Tony Kilgore, who recently resigned.

Along with this change, CARD is also pleased to announce Alisa Ulrey, CARD’s Chief Operating Officer, will transition into a newly created role as President, CARD. Before joining CARD last year, Ulrey served for more than 20 years as a senior operations executive and vice president for Fortune 50 companies CVS Health and Target. During her tenure, Ulrey helped to transform patient and customer experience while building and delivering operational excellence. She will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of CARD.

“Jennifer and Alisa are accomplished and well-respected industry leaders. Serving in these new roles will further strengthen our commitment to excellence in the Autism industry while building opportunities for growth and enhanced patient care. We are excited for CARD’s continued success under their leadership,” said David D’Alessandro, CARD’s Chair of the Board. “The board welcomes Jennifer and Alisa to their new roles and thanks them for their continued commitment to CARD.”

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading Autism expert and clinical psychologist, Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of trained professionals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit centerforautism.com.

