Center for Diagnostic Imaging Partners With Breast Diagnostic Centers

Nov. 16, 2017

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) has finalized a new partnership bringing Breast Diagnostic Centers (BDC) in Auburn and Federal Way into the CDI network of 11 free-standing, independent, outpatient imaging centers across the Puget Sound area.

Since 1980, BDC has been a local leader in providing breast imaging technology and research, offering a full range of breast screening and diagnostic services including 3D mammography and ultrasound along with bone densitometry services. CDI offers the area’s widest selection of outpatient-based advanced diagnostic imaging solutions including a full range of high-field MRI options, CT, ultrasound, digital X-ray and digital fluoroscopy, as well as diagnostic therapeutic injections for pain management.

“This is a group that shares our commitment to quality, value, access and service excellence,” said Rick Long, CDI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to keep the same great center staff and strong local clinical teams, including their sub-specialized radiologists that are well-known and respected in the community.”

“We’ve had great collaboration with CDI for many years on our breast MRI program,” said Timothy Blackwelder, M.D., board-certified breast radiologist with BDC. “This new partnership allows us to expand that relationship with a great group of radiologists who share our commitment to getting our patients and their physicians the best care and service.” 

The centers have been renamed as CDI, and patients can schedule services in Auburn and Federal Way by calling 253-735-1991. Information on all CDI locations in western Washington can be found at mycdi.com/WA.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)
Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), which includes Insight Imaging and many market-based partnerships, is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of outpatient centers and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with more than 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information on our locations, partners and services, visit myCDI.com.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
