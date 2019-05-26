Center-right narrowly leads in EU vote: estimate

The center-right European Peoples’ Party would get 173 seats in the new European Parliament, followed by the Socialists with 147, and liberals getting 102 seats, a parliament official said on Sunday evening, presenting a first aggregated estimate.
