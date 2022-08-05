Breaking News
Center Street PAC Partners with Renew America Movement

Nonpartisan political action committees join efforts to combat rise of political extremism & promote pro-democracy candidates

Washington, D.C., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Center Street PAC (www.centerstreetpac.com), a nonpartisan political action committee, announced today a new partnership with Renew America Movement (RAM). As part of the partnership, Center Street will support key House and Senate candidates and elected leaders – “Renewers” – whom RAM has identified to protect our democracy.

“Center Street’s mission is to defeat radical extremists and elect sane, stable leaders ready to do the important work of governance. The Renew America Movement shares that vision and we’re proud to be working together on such a vital mission,” said Center Street Co-Founder Matt O’Brien. ”We appreciate the support of these principals, and look forward to announcing an expanded slate of the races and credible candidates whom we will support going forward.”

Center Street is a nonpartisan super PAC designed to combat the destructive tribalism threatening democracy by supporting credible candidates, regardless of political party, against extremist challengers and incumbents. Founded by a group of private sector professionals and political veterans, Center Street advocates for the election of candidates who demonstrate stable and effective governing policies. 

RAM, originally Stand Up Republic, was launched in 2017 to protect American democracy against the rise in political extremism.

About Center Street PAC

Center Street (www.centerstreetpac.com) is a nonpartisan political action committee designed to combat the destructive tribalism that threatens our democracy. Center Street is focused on beating the extremist incumbents and challengers who divide us by supporting rational political candidates who promote stable and effective governing policies. Center Street’s candidates are Democrats & Republicans who have shown political courage and a willingness to put the country above a party’s interests. 

