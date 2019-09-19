Breaking News
Home / Top News / Centerfield Launches Customer Intelligence Tool “Insights by Scout” to Supercharge Digital Customer Acquisition

Centerfield Launches Customer Intelligence Tool “Insights by Scout” to Supercharge Digital Customer Acquisition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centerfield (https://www.centerfield.com/), a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company, today announced the launch of its customer intelligence platform, Insights by Scout (https://www.centerfield.com/technology/).

Insights by Scout is the newest component of Dugout, Centerfield’s industry leading platform that automates end-to-end customer acquisition for millions of shopping experiences each year. Insights by Scout surfaces actionable insights from first-party digital shopping experiences so Dugout can better pinpoint a brand’s ideal target customer, optimize audience targeting, and acquire customers with high long-term value efficiently.

Dugout’s user interface allows for an intuitive, self-service experience that recommends audiences, messaging and customer experiences. These learnings can instantly be applied through Dugout to marketing channels such as search and social to improve efficiency. With Insights by Scout, Dugout can more efficiently acquire additional in-market customers for products such as internet, TV, and home security.

“We built Insights by Scout so our marketing and sales teams could have key audience insights at their fingertips, in a digestible and user-friendly format,” said Gary Pak, Centerfield’s chief operating officer and CTO. “It can help improve campaign performance, but it can also improve the customer shopping experience by letting us target the right people with the right message.”

About Centerfield
Centerfield (https://www.centerfield.com/) is a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company driving millions for sales for residential services, business services, and telecommunications brands. Centerfield’s marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and leading consumer guides engage with in-market consumers to help them purchase internet, TV, wireless, landline, and home security, amongst other products and services. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, New York, South Florida, Kingston and Montego Bay.

Contact
Steve Stratz
For Centerfield
206.300.9134
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.