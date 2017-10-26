Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release of Financial Statement for 2017 will be published on 15 February 2018

Breaking News
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group 
 
Stock Exchange Release
 
26 October 2017 at 10 am (CET +1)
 
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2017 on 15 February 2018 as a stock exchange release and on following internet pages: 
 
– Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc’s Financial Statements for 2017 will be published at www.spkeskuspankki.fi
 
– Sp Mortgage Bank Plc’s Financial statement & Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2017 will be published at www.saastopankki.fi
 
CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC, SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC & SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
 
Further information:

Laine Spellman
[email protected]
Director of Marketing and Communications, Savings Banks Group 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is to ensure the liquidity and borrowing activities of the Savings Banks Group. It acquires funds and operates in the money markets and capital markets on behalf of the Group as well as manages payment transfers. The Central Bank also manages the internal balancing of the Group’s liquidity.

