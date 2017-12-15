Central government borrowing strategy in 2018

Unchanged target for sales of government securities

The target for sales of domestic government bonds and T-bills in 2018 is kr. 65 billion and kr. 30 billion, respectively. This is unchanged from 2017.

Focus on 2-year and 10-year bonds and a new index-linked bond

In 2018, a new index-linked bond will be opened, maturing in 2030. The focus will be on issuance in the existing 2-year and 10-year nominal bonds and in the new index-linked bond.

The central government’s new primary dealer model continues in 2018

In April 2017, the central government introduced a new primary dealer model with enhanced requirements and payments, and this has strengthened the market for Danish government securities. The adoption of the Finance Act means that the model will continue in 2018.

The strategy announcement is available on www.governmentdebt.dk . Enquiries can be directed to Lars Mayland Nielsen on tel. +45 3363 6712 or email:[email protected]