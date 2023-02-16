The global central impression type flexographic printing machine market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 1.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

As per the report titled “Central impression type flexographic printing machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (High Speed and Medium Speed), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Pharmaceutical, Corrugated, Label Manufacturing and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030″ observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 0.9 billion and USD 1.3 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market Analysis:

The term “flexographic printing machine” refers to a type of printing device that uses a flexible relief plate for packaging and labelling purposes. Flexographic printing, a contemporary adaptation of letterpress, uses water-based and ultraviolet inks to print on woven, nonwoven, plastic, and paper. It is an effective printing method applied to long- and medium-run printing applications. The market for central impression type flexographic printing machines is expanding due to several developments, including the rising use of automation and servo drive technology. The market is expanding as a result of numerous factors, such as increasing worldwide production activities in developing nations.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.40 % 2030 Value Projection 1.3 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 0.9 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Taiyo Kikai

BFM srl

WINDMOELLER_HOELSCHER

Comexi

KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A.

XIOAN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

UTECO

Lohia Corp Limited

Omso

Launched by BOBST is the VISION CI Flexo Press, which is Intended to Provide the Best Performance

In October 2019, the BOBST VISION CI flexo press was introduced. It is intended to provide the most effective performance for all production lengths on a variety of substrates. It is quick to set up and changeovers, has technological advancements, and automation that ensure repeatable process consistency, minimal waste, and simple manufacturing.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the central impression type flexographic printing machine market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in September 2019, A 670mm (26in) width flexo press called Omet introduced the XFlex X7 for the production of shrink sleeves and flexible packaging. Another innovative element of the press is Omet’s High-Value Rotogravure (HVR) print unit. Thus fueling the market expansion for central impression type flexographic printing machines.

Driving Factors:

Increased Demand in Food & Beverage Sector to Drive Market

The market for central impression type flexographic printing is predicted to develop in the future due to the rising demand for packaged food goods. Unless the packaging is damaged or opened, the packaged food products are foodstuffs that have been pre-packed in the packaging to provide shelf life and sterility to food. Flexographic printing is required to produce convenient, lovely, economical, and lightweight packaging because to the rising demand for packaged food products. Flexographic printing on label packaging helps with the efficient marketing of food products and information about them. For instance, the Food Industry Association (FMI) predicted that online sales of packaged foods and beverages might reach $109 billion in 2021.

Technological Advancement in Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine to Drive Market Growth

A key trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the market for central impression type flexographic printing is technological improvement. Major flexographic printing companies are concentrating on creating innovative technology solutions to meet consumer demand and improve their position. For instance, MPS, a US-based manufacturer of flexo, offset, and hybrid printing presses for the flexible packaging and label converting industries, introduced E-Sleeve technology to enhance print productivity and quality. The technology features consistent parallelism for the perfect register along the full print length, pressure settings, exact concentric runout qualities, higher dimensional accuracy for the best register, and more.

Restraining Factors:

High Price of Raw Material to Hamper Market Growth

The expansion of the global market for central impression type flexographic printing machines is significantly constrained by a number of adverse factors. A significant aspect that will likely have a negative impact on future market revenue development is the high initial setup cost. However, shifts in the cost of raw materials have an impact on the pricing of flexographic printing equipment. Vendors frequently include price adjustment clauses in sales contracts to prevent final product pricing changes. Furthermore, although these provisions typically alleviate risks, excessive costs, and raw material shortages, they could affect the client’s demand for the finished product.

Challenging Factors:

COVID-19 Impact on the Market to Limit Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak had restricted the area market’s growth. Despite this, the region has been recovering from the pandemic due to a number of government initiatives, including massive COVID-19 vaccination programmes and a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity. The food and beverage industries and the pharmaceutical business both saw enormous growth due to COVID-19. On the supply side, the suppliers, however, experienced issues locating the raw materials for the machines because of logistical issues. These actions will aid the market expansion for central impression type flexographic printing machines throughout the course of the anticipated year.

Global Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market Segmentations:

Global Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market By Type:

High Speed

Medium Speed

Global Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market By Application:

Flexible Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Corrugated

Label Manufacturing

Others

Global Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the central impression type flexographic printing machine market over the forecast period because there are many important market participants in North America, significant initial investments, technological developments, acceptance of new technologies, and so on. The demand for packaged foods is fueled by factors like rapid urbanisation and increased income, which drive the market’s expansion. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific central impression type flexographic printing machine market is anticipated to grow significantly because labour expenses are cheaper and raw material and supply production costs are lower.

Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global central impression type flexographic printing machine market share in the coming years. because of the large number of prominent market players, sizeable initial investments, technological advancements, adoption of new technologies, and other factors in North America.

Rapid urbanisation and rising incomes fuel the need for packaged foods, causing the market to grow.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increased labor costs are more affordable, and production prices for raw materials and supplies are lower.

