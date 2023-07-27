Growing Cardiac & Arrhythmias Complications and Adoption of Cost-Saving Catheterization Driving Demand for Central Line Catheters: Persistence Market Research

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for central line catheters stood at US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. Central line catheters are vital medical equipment for heart physiology and illness therapy. These catheters are put into central veins for a variety of procedures such as fast fluid resuscitation, medication administration, parenteral feeding, and hemodialysis.

Central line catheters also known as central venous access catheters are used for blood draws and administration of fluids, drugs, or transfusions. They are inserted into veins below the collarbone and guided into the superior vena cava, requiring inter-professional team management.

Central line kits, including triple-lumen, double-lumen, and large-bore single-lumen, are essential for improving critically ill patients. They are preferred for vesicant drug administration due to their larger bores and heparin requirements.

Incompatible infusions, urgent situations, extracorporeal therapy, hemodynamic monitoring, and operations such as inferior vena cava filter insertion all require central venous access. Given their global availability, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and central venous catheters (CVCs) are widely used during surgical procedures and are in high demand from surgeons, anesthesiologists, and interventional radiologists.

PICC tip placement devices are used to treat a variety of disorders, although the procedure is time-consuming owing to repetitions. This has resulted in an increasing preference for central line catheters around the world.

Manufacturers are developing antimicrobial catheters by incorporating antimicrobial agents, such as silver, chlorhexidine, or minocycline, into the catheter surface, which has the potential to significantly reduce the risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs). This improves patient safety, enhances clinical outcomes, and reduces healthcare costs associated with infection management.

Introduction of antimicrobial-coated catheters, rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases in emerging countries, and a large target patient pool requiring central vascular access in the ICU, CCU, and operation theatre are projected to present opportunities for manufacturers in the global central line catheters market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global central line catheters market is predicted to end up at a valuation of US$ 5.1 billion by 2033.

by 2033. By product, PICCs held 37.8% share of the global market in 2022.

share of the global market in 2022. By design, double-lumen catheters accounted for 63.2% of the global market share in 2022.

of the global market share in 2022. By property, non-antimicrobial catheters held 75.9% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. By composition, polyurethane catheters accounted for 49.2% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. By end user, hospitals led the global market with 58.2% share in 2022.

share in 2022. North America led the global market, with the United States market amounting to US$ 1 billion in 2022.

“Rising cancer cases and high preference for central line catheters by surgeons, anesthesiologists, and oncologists are factors driving the sales of central line catheters,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Companies manufacturing central line catheters are adopting key strategies such as market expansion for developing new product lines or targeting active competitor firms. These companies are expanding into various regions to increase their client reach and collaborating with other manufacturers to gain technological insights.

Key Players are Becton, Dickinson and Company,Teleflex Incorporated,B. Braun Melsungen AG,AngioDynamics, Inc.,Medtronic Plc.,Smiths Medical (ICU Medical Inc.),Cook Group,Vygon S.A.,Argon Medical Devices, Inc.,KIMAL PLC,Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Comed B.V.),Merit Medical Systems, Inc.,Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,Medical Components, Inc.,Integer Holdings Corporation,Biomerics,Heka s.r.l.

In April 2023, Biomerics demonstrated its commitment to innovation and manufacturing quality by expanding its Athens facility in Texas by 24,000 square feet. The expansion was aimed at supporting the growth of the single-use endoscopy market and included additional production space and an engineering laboratory.

Biomerics demonstrated its commitment to innovation and manufacturing quality by expanding its Athens facility in Texas by 24,000 square feet. The expansion was aimed at supporting the growth of the single-use endoscopy market and included additional production space and an engineering laboratory. In September 2022, B. Braun Medical acquired Starboard Medical’s Clik-FIX catheter securement devices. This strategic acquisition has enabled B. Braun Medical to enhance its portfolio of catheter securement solutions for infusion treatment and pain management, making it an industry-leading provider in this domain.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the central line catheters market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (peripherally inserted central catheters [PICCs], implanted ports, tunneled central venous catheters, non-tunneled central venous catheters), design (single lumen, double lumen, multiple lumen), property (antimicrobial catheters, non-antimicrobial catheters), composition (polyurethane, Teflon, silicone rubber), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, cancer research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.