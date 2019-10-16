Centralized Network Surveillance System

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding the latest software for high-density web-based network monitoring and surveillance system (NetSurveyorWeb™) for IP, Wireless, and TDM Networks.

“Network Surveillance System can record and playback phone calls and filter on calls of interest. The surveillance system facilitates historical storage, retrieval, querying, centralized reporting, and display of Call Detail Records (CDRs) by non-intrusively connecting to TDM/Analog, optical, or IP networks. Currently supported protocols include 5G, 4G (LTE, IMS, Diameter), 3G UMTS (IuCS, IuPS), 2G (GSM, TRAU, MAP, CAMEL), VoIP (SIP, ED-137, SIGTRAN, H.323, MEGACO, MGCP), TDM and analog systems,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “Typically, the surveillance system requires various protocol analysis probes deployed at different physical locations. These probes capture and intelligently group the traffic into calls and forwards them to the centralized database server.”

In addition, “The central system comprises of a database engine, web server, and NetSurveyorWeb™, a web-based application, to facilitate data storage and retrieval through web browser clients. GL recently introduced a scaled down application called NetSurveyorWeb™ Lite which is an integrated and a cost-effective monitoring system with both the web server database engine and protocol analyzers deployed on a single system. NetSurveyorWeb™ Lite offers historical data retention up to 9 GB.”

Important features of NetSurveyorWeb™

Ability to support various decode standards like ANSI, ITU, ETSI, 3GPP, for all the supported protocols

Complete CDRs

• Ability to identify and analyze CDRs using key performance indicators

• Supports end-to-end multi-interface call flow

• Display real-time data signaling, traffic and Quality of Service performance metrics

• Drill-down to calls of interest with customized filter and/or search options

• Apply single or complex filters for data analysis

• packet loss, gap, jitter, delay, RTP performance statistics, R-factor & MOS scores, and unparalleled voice band statistics

• Signaling Performance – Signal level, noise level, and echo

• Delay Measurements (round trip and one way)

• Signaling Messages and Traffic Types; Successful and Unsuccessful failure causes

• Display customized reports and graphs based on SQL queries

• Display graphs for various metrics like call completion ratio, answer call ratio, answer-seizure ratio, and call duration

• Generate reports based on alarm triggers

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of solutions for all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

